Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2023
The Fugitive, Baby Shark's Big Movie, and Caddyshack are among the biggest Paramount+ additions in December.
Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and that means December is officially around the corner. With a new month comes new streaming options on many of the most popular services and Paramount+ is no exception. The streamer is preparing for the new month by announcing the slew of new movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of December.
As with just about every month, the first day of December will feature the most new additions for Paramount+. December 1st is set to see dozens of movies arrive on the streamer, including The Fugitive, First Blood, Caddyshack, and Airplane! There will also be several holiday titles hitting the service on that day, including Rise of the Guardians, A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, and Ernest Saves Christmas.
There aren't a ton of major Paramount+ originals debuting in December, but one of the company's most beloved children's programs is set to get a brand new feature film. Baby Shark's Big Movie is premiering on Paramount+ December 8th.
You can check out the full list of Paramount+ December additions below!
December 1st
The World According to Football premiere
SpongeBob Twas the Night Before SpongeMas Special
10 Cloverfield Lane
12 Dates of Christmas
40 Days and 40 Nights
A Very English Christmas
A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas
A Vineyard Christmas
A Walk on the Moon
Adult World
Airplane II: The Sequel
Airplane!
American Hustle
Angel Heart
Angela's Ashes
Barbarella
Bend It Like Beckham
Body Cam
Braveheart
Caddyshack
Carriers
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin'
Christmas by Candlelight
Christmas Casanova
Christmas Cupid
Christmas in Scotland
Cloverfield
Coupled Up for Christmas
Crawl
Critical Condition
Dead Presidents
Deck the Halls
Dirty Dancing
Eat, Love, London
Emma (1996)
Ernest Saves Christmas
Face/Off
Finding Vivian Maier
First Blood
Florence Foster Jenkins
Grindhouse: Death Proof
Grindhouse: Planet Terror
Hondo
How Stella Got Her Groove Back
I'll Be Home for Christmas
Imagine That
Jack Reacher
Jackass Number Two
Jersey Girl
John Grisham's The Rainmaker
Joyful Noise
Judas and the Black Messiah
Just Like a Christmas Movie
Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
Machine Gun Preacher
Madea's Big Happy Family
Megamind
Milk Money
Mimic
Mimic 2
Mimic 3: Sentinel
Mother!
Pretty Baby
Rambo III
Rambo: First Blood Part II
RED
RED 2
Regarding Henry
Rise of the Guardians
Rosemary's Baby
Rounders
Scrapper
Set It Off
She's All That
Sirens
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins
Tales from the Darkside: The Movie
Tangerine
Teaching Mrs. Tingle
That Thing You Do!
The Addams Family (1991)
The Christmas Classic
The Dead Zone
The Face of Love
The Fighting Temptations
The Fugitive
The Hours
The Iron Giant
The Ladies Man
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
The Prophecy II
The Prophecy: Forsaken
The Prophecy: Uprising
The Shawshank Redemption
The Shining
The Thing
The To Do List
The Virgin Suicides
The Words
Total Recall
Trainspotting
Trapped in Paradise
Triple 9
Twisted
Up in Smoke
War of the Worlds
What's Eating Gilbert Grape
Witness
Wuthering Heights
December 8th
Baby Shark's Big Movie premiere
Ghosts UK (Season 2)
December 31st
New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash