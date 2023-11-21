Everything Coming to Paramount+ in December 2023

Thanksgiving is just a few days away, and that means December is officially around the corner. With a new month comes new streaming options on many of the most popular services and Paramount+ is no exception. The streamer is preparing for the new month by announcing the slew of new movies and TV shows making their way to its lineup over the course of December.

As with just about every month, the first day of December will feature the most new additions for Paramount+. December 1st is set to see dozens of movies arrive on the streamer, including The Fugitive, First Blood, Caddyshack, and Airplane! There will also be several holiday titles hitting the service on that day, including Rise of the Guardians, A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas, and Ernest Saves Christmas.

There aren't a ton of major Paramount+ originals debuting in December, but one of the company's most beloved children's programs is set to get a brand new feature film. Baby Shark's Big Movie is premiering on Paramount+ December 8th.

You can check out the full list of Paramount+ December additions below!