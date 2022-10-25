How to Watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown This Year

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is a television classic, but the beloved Peanuts Halloween special won't be broadcast on TV this year. The animated special — about Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and the Peanuts gang celebrating Halloween as Linus awaits a pumpkin patch miracle — first aired in 1966 on CBS. It re-aired annually on the network through 2000, being broadcast on ABC from 2001 to 2019. In 2020, Apple TV+ became the exclusive streaming home of the Peanuts holiday specials, not returning to TV until 2021. While the special won't air on ABC or PBS channels this year, there's a way to stream It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free online.

Below, keep reading to find out all of the ways to watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown in time for Halloween 2022 and how to stream the Peanuts holiday specials.

When Is It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on TV?



The Peanuts Halloween special won't air on television in 2022. Last year, Apple agreed to broadcast Great Pumpkin on PBS and PBS KIDS, but there are no airings scheduled on network or cable TV.

Where to Watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Online



It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown is available to stream on-demand now on Apple TV+ with a subscription. New subscribers can sign up for a free 7-day Apple TV+ trial to watch Charlie Brown and other titles without additional cost; after 7 days free, the price is $6.99 per month.

Where Can I Watch the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for Free?



You can watch It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown for free on Apple TV+ without a subscription from October 28th through Halloween, October 31st.

Where to Stream Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and Other Peanuts Specials



It's the Great Pumpkin isn't the only Charlie Brown special streaming on Apple TV+. Subscribers have year-round access to the classic A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving and A Charlie Brown Christmas, as well as Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne.

How to Watch Peanuts Halloween and Other Peanuts Specials

A Peanuts holiday collection is available for streaming on Apple TV+. The list of specials includes:

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving

A Charlie Brown Christmas

It's Christmastime Again, Charlie Brown

Happy New Year, Charlie Brown

Snoopy Presents: For Auld Lang Syne

It's the Easter Beagle, Charlie Brown!

Be My Valentine, Charlie Brown

Snoopy Presents: To Mom (and Dad) With Love

Snoopy Presents: It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown

Snoopy Presents: Lucy's School

Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10 (Original Documentary)

Who Are You, Charlie Brown? (Original Documentary)

