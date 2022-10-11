It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Will Not Air on Broadcast TV This Year

For decades, PEANUTS fans have looked forward to annual airings of It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on various networks, with Apple TV+ confirming that it will be making the special available for free the weekend heading towards Halloween. Just last year, the special also aired on PBS and PBS Kids, but the network's social media account confirmed that this won't be the case in 2022. Apple TV+ became the exclusive home to PEANUTS specials back in 2020, allowing subscribers to enjoy them all year, though the passion for the specials among audiences has occasionally seen partnerships made to allow for airings on linear networks. It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown will be available for free on Apple TV+ from October 28th through October 31st.

When a fan on Twitter asked PBS KIDS about broadcasting the special, the account confirmed, "Regretfully, PBS does not have the rights to distribute the Peanuts specials this year. We'll all have to watch for the Great Pumpkin in a different pumpkin patch this Halloween."

The special is described, "Costumes, candy, this classic special -- some things just scream Halloween. Join the Peanuts gang for a timeless adventure as Charlie Brown preps for a party, Snoopy sets his sights on the Red Baron, and Linus patiently awaits a pumpkin patch miracle."

In addition to Apple TV+ securing the rights to beloved PEANUTS specials, the streamer has also been able to develop all-new specials honoring various holidays, as well as an entire series devoted to the beloved beagle Snoopy with The Snoopy Show.

The first PEANUTS holiday special debuted in 1965, with A Charlie Brown Christmas almost instantly becoming a hit with audiences and critics. Less than a year later, It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown debuted and similarly captivated audiences. In addition to the whimsical animation, charming characters, and delightful story, Great Pumpkin also featured a soundtrack composed by Vince Guaraldi, with the music of each holiday special being just as iconic and beloved as the specials themselves.

In the decades since their debuts, both holiday specials have had various releases on home video formats, as well as their scores being released in various capacities.

Check out It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown on Apple TV+ for free from October 28th through October 31st.

