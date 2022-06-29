Hugh Grant to Play Zeus in Netflix Greek Mythology Series Kaos

When it comes to Greek mythology, there are a lot of exciting projects in the works. Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently in production for Disney+ and now Netflix will be tackling their own take on the wide world of Greek gods. According to Deadline, Kaos is a new series from the streamer and End of the F***ing World creator Charlie Covell. The series has rounded out its main cast, including Hugh Grant in the role of Zeus.

In addition to Grant, Kaos will also star Janet McTeer (Ozark), Cliff Curtis (Avatar: The Way of Water), David Thewlis (Fargo), Killian Scott (Dublin Murders), Misia Butler (The School for Good and Evil), Leila Farzad (I Hate Suzie), Nabhaan Rizwan (Station Eleven), Rakie Ayola (The Pact) and Stanley Townsend (The Current War). The show is described as "a bold, darkly comic, contemporary take on Greek mythology, exploring love, power, and life in the underworld."

"I'm absolutely thrilled to be making KAOS, and I can't think of a more exciting or dynamic team of people to bring everything to life. Georgi and Runyararo are both visionary directors with pleasingly dark senses of humour – I'm delighted to be working with them both," Covell said in a statement. "I believe I'm still in shock at the news that Hugh Grant has agreed to play Zeus – this was my dream. He's leading a stupendous cast of actors and we're extremely honoured to have them all on board. I can't wait for filming to begin."

"We are delighted to have such a phenomenal cast and team delivering Charlie Covell's unique, contemporary vision of a mythical world," added Klein, the Director of UK Series at Netflix. "Joyful and dark, Kaos will entertain, amuse and move you all at once."

Grant's take on Zeus isn't the only version of the character coming soon. Russell Crowe will soon be playing the god in Thor: Love and Thunder. Last month's trailer release gave fans the first official look at Crowe in the film. In a recent interview with Disney (via The Direct), Chris Hemsworth spoke about working with Crowe and praised his performance in Thor: Love and Thunder.

"I never thought I'd see the day where Russell would appear on screen with hints at Gladiator imagery, yet with a wink-totally self-deprecating. He didn't hold back. I'm such a fan. I have been since I first started acting. There's such a weight and a seriousness to his performances and to him, as an individual, from afar. But meeting him, he has a great sense of humor and did whatever Taika asked on set, which was mind-blowing. And it was really fun to play with the mythology, going from Norse to Greek mythology – Taika pulls all these worlds together," Hemsworth shared.

Stay tuned for more updates on Kaos.