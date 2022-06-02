Percy Jackson and the Olympians Creator Rick Riordan Shares Filming Photo

Back in 2010, the first film adaptation of Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief hit theatres and was followed by Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters three years later. Despite there being more books in the series, the movies stopped there, and fans of Percy Jackson have been waiting years for the story to get another on-screen chance. Back in January, it was announced that Disney+ is officially moving forward with a new Percy Jackson streaming series. The show has full support from writer and creator Rick Riordan who recently shared a photo from the production.

“Excuse me, is anyone sitting here?” Riordan posted. You can check out the photo below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Excuse me, is anyone sitting here? pic.twitter.com/tCJi8OSIMC — Rick Riordan (@rickriordan) June 2, 2022

In April, it was announced that The Adam Project‘s Walker Scobell would be playing the titular role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians. The show is also set to star Aryan Simhadri and Leah Sava Jeffries as Percy’s friends, Grover and Annabeth.

“Based on Disney Hyperion’s best-selling book series by award-winning author Rick Riordan, Percy Jackson and the Olympians tells the fantastical story of a 12-year-old modern demigod, Percy Jackson, who’s just coming to terms with his newfound divine powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. With help from his friends Grover and Annabeth, Percy must embark on an adventure of a lifetime to find it and restore order to Olympus.,” the description reads.

Riordan and Jon Steinberg will serve as writers of the pilot, and James Bobin will direct. Steinberg will oversee the series with his producing partner Dan Shotz. Steinberg and Shotz serve as executive producers alongside Bobin, Riordan, Rebecca Riordan, Bert Salke, Monica Owusu-Breen, Jim Rowe, Anders Engström, Jet Wilkinson, and The Gotham Group’s Ellen Goldsmith-Vein, Jeremy Bell, and D.J. Goldberg.

Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television, said in a press release, “With Rick Riordan, Jon Steinberg, and Dan Shotz leading our creative team, we’re deep into creating a compelling TV series worthy of the heroic mythological characters that millions of Percy Jackson readers know are well-worth caring about, and we’re eager to invite Disney+ audiences into stories that are true to the blockbuster franchise and full of anticipation, humor, surprise, and mystery.”

“Script work is also coming along nicely,” Riordan shared in April. “We have scripts for the first four episodes pretty much done, and are hard at work on the remaining four of season one.”

Stay tuned for details on Percy Jackson and the Olympians.