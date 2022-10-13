HulkKing's Identity Revealed in She-Hulk Season Finale

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law brought many of its lingering plotlines to a conclusion, including the identity of HulkKing, the leader of Intelligencia. The online organization had a larger focus in the back half of the She-Hulk episodes, originally setting out to steal Jennifer Walters' blood. Things reached a fervor pitch when Intelligencia spoiled Jen's big award night, revealing stolen, private data to the world, and sending She-Hulk into a violent rage. The online user calling themselves "HulkKing" was revealed to be calling the shots for Intelligencia, and now Episode 9 pulls back the curtain on Intelligencia and HulkKing's online avatar.

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for She-Hulk, Episode 9 "Whose Show is This?" Continue reading at your own risk!

Thanks to an undercover job by Jennifer's allies Nikki and Pug, the duo is able to infiltrate an Intelligencia meeting. It's here that Pug runs into Todd Phelps, a former blind date of Jen from earlier in the She-Hulk season. Jen and Todd never really hit it off during their date, and he was later called in as a witness when Jen was trying to win back the "She-Hulk" name from Titania. Todd eventually admits to Pug at the Intelligencia meet-up that he's the person behind both HulkKing and Intelligencia.

Who Is Intelligencia in She-Hulk?

Intelligencia is an online website/forum whose sole basis is to harass She-Hulk. Many of Intellligencia's users are jealous of She-Hulk for her fame, attention, and powers, with Todd using his billionaire fortune to fund the entire operation. Todd had Jen's recent boyfriend hack her phone and computer to steal private information from her, which then found its way online for the public to see.

Todd is eventually arrested for his crimes, with Jen vowing to take him to court instead of beating him up as She-Hulk. Emil Blonsky is also arrested and sent back to prison for transforming back into Abomination, breaking his parole agreement.

Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2?

While the She-Hulk finale doesn't confirm a Season 2 is on the way, it is heavily alluded to. During the big fight sequence involving She-Hulk, a Hulked-up Todd, Bruce Banner's Smart Hulk, and Abomination, She-Hulk breaks the fourth wall to complain about how the storyline has gone off the rails. This leads She-Hulk to confront the writers of her show, who point her to a mysterious K.E.V.I.N. who is calling the shots behind the scenes.

K.E.V.I.N. is revealed to be an A.I. brain that calculates what fans want to see out of Marvel Studios projects. She-Hulk transforms back to Jen – since her CGI is very costly – and makes her final case against changing her finale. During this discussion, a "next season" is referenced, as well as the potential for She-Hulk to appear on the big screen, though K.E.V.I.N. shoots that option down.

The season finale of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+