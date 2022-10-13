Did She-Hulk's Season Finale Just Confirm Season 2?

The first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now in the books, and it has taken the Marvel Cinematic Universe to truly unexpected new heights. The show has followed the life of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who eventually becomes a gamma-infused superhero. The critical and fan response to the series has been electric, leaving fans to wonder what else is exactly in store after the Season 1 finale — and depending on a few lines of dialogue in the finale, another season could very well be around the corner. Spoilers for Episode 9 of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, "Whose Show is This?", below! Only look if you want to know!

Midway through the episode, as the fight between Jen and the Intelligencia grows increasingly absurd and cameo-filled, Jen openly expresses frustration at how the storylines are all coming to a head. Using her ability to break the fourth wall, Jen literally climbs out of her show's icon on the Disney+ menu and enters into an Assembled behind-the-scenes documentary, which takes her into our "real world." She then confronts the She-Hulk writers room, right as one of the writers is in the middle of suggesting that "Season 2" should be one long extended dream sequence.

Later, as Jen comes face-to-face with K.E.V.I.N., a Kevin Feige-esque robot responsible for pulling the strings of the MCU itself, they talk back and forth about the future of Jen's show. This includes her revealing that she has some thoughts about the direction of Season 2.

Is She-Hulk renewed for a second season?

At the time of this writing, She-Hulk has not been confirmed to be renewed for a second season at Disney+. That isn't exactly abnormal in the landscape of MCU Disney+ shows, as nearly all of them have been self-contained stories that later feed into movies or other properties. The only live-action Marvel Disney+ show to immediately be confirmed for a second season was Loki, which broke the news during the post-credits scene of its Season 1 finale. So while She-Hulk didn't do that outright, these lines of dialogue certainly don't seem to discount that a Season 2 could be on the horizon — even if Season 1 was not written that way.

"Coming from television, you can never guarantee that you're going to get another season with a first season show," Gao told Deadline's Hero Nation podcast back in August. "So it's kind of been trained into my head that, on a first-season show, you really have to tell a complete story that you'd be satisfied with if this is only a one-and-done. Just because there's never a guarantee, you just never know if you're going to get another season, so you can't really hold back and just leave things open-ended. You do have to tell some sort of satisfying arc in one season just in case, and then of course you leave the door open for possibilities for a second, third, and fourth season. So that was kind of my mental approach to it."

