Hulu’s Black Friday Deal Pairs Well With Disney+

Hulu has launched a Black Friday deal on their ad-supported tier that offers 12-months of their streaming service for only $1.99 per month (66% off). In order to be eligible, you must be a new subscriber or a former subscriber that hasn’t been on the service in the past year. You can sign up for the deal here until Monday, December 2nd.

In addition to being a fantastic deal, it also gives you the option to get Disney+ and Hulu for a grand total of $8.99 a month instead of going in on the Disney+ / Hulu / ESPN+ bundle for $12.99. Granted, you’ll need to keep your accounts separate (the deal isn’t combinable with the Disney+ bundle), but that might not be a bad thing in terms of flexibility.

If you want ad-free Hulu alongside Disney+, you’ll still pay $11.99 per month. You’ll also need to go through a process to link your Hulu account with Disney+.

As you probably know by now content like The Mandalorian, Marvel blockbusters, and animated Disney classics combined with a very affordable monthly membership fee have made Disney+ wildly successful out of the gate. Hulu, on the other hand, will be home to all of Disney’s not-so family friendly shows. For example, it will soon be the home of all things FX and FXX such as Sons of Anarchy, Mayans MC, American Horror Story and more.

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.