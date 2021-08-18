Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in September 2021

Believe it or not, summer is almost over and fall is just around the corner. September is just a couple of weeks away, and all of the major streaming services are once again preparing to deliver a bit of an overhaul to their streaming lineups. That includes Hulu, the Disney-owned service that has quite a few new titles set to arrive on the roster over the course of the next month.

September 1st will see a slew of movies added to Hulu's lineup, including Edward Scissorhands, Free Willy, Fright Night, Hoosiers, Magic Mike, Office Space, The Omen, The Wrestler, and The X-Files. While there are plenty of movies worth getting excited about, September is going to have a massive focus on new TV.

The fall network TV season is getting ready to begin, which means all of the new TV premieres are going to be making their way to Hulu. FX on Hulu also has a couple of brand new originals on the way, including The Premise and Y: The Last Man.

You can check out the full list of Hulu's September arrivals below!