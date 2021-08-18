Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in September 2021
Believe it or not, summer is almost over and fall is just around the corner. September is just a couple of weeks away, and all of the major streaming services are once again preparing to deliver a bit of an overhaul to their streaming lineups. That includes Hulu, the Disney-owned service that has quite a few new titles set to arrive on the roster over the course of the next month.
September 1st will see a slew of movies added to Hulu's lineup, including Edward Scissorhands, Free Willy, Fright Night, Hoosiers, Magic Mike, Office Space, The Omen, The Wrestler, and The X-Files. While there are plenty of movies worth getting excited about, September is going to have a massive focus on new TV.
The fall network TV season is getting ready to begin, which means all of the new TV premieres are going to be making their way to Hulu. FX on Hulu also has a couple of brand new originals on the way, including The Premise and Y: The Last Man.
You can check out the full list of Hulu's September arrivals below!
September 1
50/50 (2010)
A Fish Called Wanda (1988)
Anaconda (1997)
Angel Unchained (1970)
The Apparition (2012)
At the Earth's Core (1976)
Blue City (1986)
Bull Durham (1988)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Cannon For Cordoba (1970)
Cellar Dweller (1988)
Cold Creek Manor (2003)
Count Yorga, Vampire (1970)
Crazy Heart (2009)
The Dunwich Horror (1970)
Edward Scissorhands (1990)
El Dorado (1967)
Election (1999)
Exterminator 2 (1984)
Free Willy (1993)
Free Willy 2: The Adventure Home (1995)
Free Willy 3: The Rescue (1997)
Free Willy: Escape From Pirate's Cove (2010)
Friday the 13th - Part III (1982)
Friday the 13th - Part IV: The Final Chapter (1984)
Fright Night (1985)
Gattaca (1997)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
The Glass House (2001)
Grosse Pointe Blank (1997)
Hitman: Agent 47 (2015)
Hoosiers (1986)
I Spit On Your Grave (2010)
I Spit On Your Grave 2 (2013)
I Spit On Your Grave 3 (2015)
Internal Affairs (1990)
The Interview (2014)
Jacob's Ladder (1990)
Just Between Friends (1986)
The Killer Elite (1975)
Kiss the Girls (1997)
The Last Castle (2001)
Magic Mike (2012)
The Manchurian Candidate (2004)
The Mexican (2001)
McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)
Miss You Already (2015)
Mommy (2015)
Mosquito Squadron (1970)
Mr. North (1988)
Much Ado About Nothing (2013)
New Year's Eve (2011)
Nixon (1995)
Office Space (1999)
The Omen (1976)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
The Possession (2012)
Priest (2011)
Raising Arizona (1987)
The Ring (2002)
Road to Perdition (2002)
Salvador (1986)
Secret Admirer (1985)
Shaun The Sheep Movie (2015)
Slumdog Millionaire (2008)
Solace (2016)
Stephen King's It (1990)
Sucker Punch (2011)
Tears Of The Sun (2003)
The Tenant (1976)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Tyler Perry's The Family That Preys (2008)
Under Fire (1983)
Vantage Point (2008)
Volcano (1997)
The Wedding Plan (2016)
The Wrestler (2008)
The X-Files (1998)
September 2
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 4 (Hulu Original)
Death in Texas (2021)
The Unthinkable (2021)
September 3
The D'Amelio Show: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
What We Do in the Shadows: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
Bolden (2019)
Undine (2021)
September 15
Dark Side of the Ring: Season 3A (Vice)
Joseph: King Of Dreams (2000)
Love, Simon (2018)
Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018)
September 16
The Premise: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
Stalker (2021)
On Chesil Beach (2018)
Riders of Justice (2021)
September 21
9-1-1: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
The Big Leap: Series Premiere (FOX)
Dancing with the Stars: Season 20 Premiere (ABC)
Ordinary Joe: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Voice: Season 21 Premiere (NBC)
September 22
New Amsterdam: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Our Kind of People: Series Premiere (FOX)
The Resident: Season 5 Premiere (FOX)
September 23
A Million Little Things: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Alter Ego: Series Premiere (FOX)
Chicago Fire: Season 10 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago Med: Season 7 Premiere (NBC)
Chicago P.D.: Season 9 Premiere (NBC)
The Conners: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
The Goldbergs: Season 9 Premiere (ABC)
Home Economics: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
The Masked Singer: Season 6 Premiere (FOX)
The Wonder Years: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Eric Andre Show: Complete Season 5 (Turner Networks)
Funhouse (2021)
September 24
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Law & Order: SVU: Season 23 Premiere (NBC)
An American Haunting (2006)
September 27
Bob’s Burgers: Season 12 Premiere (FOX)
Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
Family Guy: Season 20 Premiere (FOX)
The Great North: Season 2 Premiere (FOX)
The Rookie: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
The Simpsons: Season 33 Premiere (FOX)
Supermarket Sweep: Season 2 Premiere (ABC)
September 28
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere (ABC)
Felix and the Hidden Treasure (2021)
Home Run (2013)