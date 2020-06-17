Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in July 2020
We're just a couple of weeks away from July, which means that every major streaming service is preparing to add a multitude of new movies and TV shows for everyone to enjoy. As various contracts kick into play or run out, movies and shows often find their way to new services, sometimes debuting online for the first time. Next month is no different, and Hulu has announced quite a few new titles that will be making their way to the service throughout July.
On the first day of July, Hulu is adding several TV seasons, including episodes of popular reality shows like Married at First Sight, Ghost Hunters, Intervention, and Shark Week. The streaming service is also debuting plenty of fan-favorite movies, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Footloose, Hot Rod, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Waiting for Guffman, and West Side Story.
On July 10th, Hulu will exclusively released the new film Palm Springs, which stars Andy Samberg and Christin Milioti. The film was a hit at Sundance earlier this year, and set the record for the biggest sale in festival history when Neon bought the distribution rights for $17,500,000.69. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Neon decided to release the film straight to Hulu.
Take a look below at the full list of new movies and shows coming to Hulu next month!
July 1
1000-lb Sisters: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
BBQ Rig Race: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Biography: Chris Farley - Anything for a Laugh (A&E)
Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction: Special (Food Network)
Buddy vs. Duff: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Burgers, Brew & 'Que: Complete Seasons 1-3, 5 (Food Network)
Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 (ID)
Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Family By the Ton: Complete Season 2 (TLC)
Ghost Hunters: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Homicide Hunter: Complete Season 9 (ID)
House Hunters: Complete Season 154 – 159 (HGTV)
Intervention: Complete Season 20 (A&E)
Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 (LIFETIME)
Kids BBQ Championship: Complete Season 1 & 2 (Food Network)
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Complete Season 3 (A&E)
Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1-3 (FYI)
Psychic Kids: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Say Yes to the Nest: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
Seven Year Switch: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (FYI)
Sex Sent Me to the ER: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Shark Week 2018 (Discovery)
Shark Week 2019 (Discovery)
The American Farm: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The Grill Dads: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
The Strongest Man In History Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
The Toe Bro: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 (HISTORY)
Twisted Sisters: Complete Season 2 (ID)
UFOs: Secret Alien Technology (HISTORY)
UFOs: Secret Missions Exposed (HISTORY)
Ultimate Summer Cook-Off: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)
Unexpected: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Unpolished: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
Welcome to Plathville: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
12 and Holding (2006)
2001 Maniacs (2005)
52 Pick-Up (1986)
A Bridge Too Far (1977)
A Complete History of My Sexual Failures (2009)
A Kid Like Jake (2018)
A Mighty Wind (2003)
A Storks Journey (2017)
An Eye for a Eye (1966)
The Axe Murders of Villisca (2017)
The Bellboy (1960)
Beloved (2012)
Best In Show (2000)
Between Us (2017)
Beyond the Valley of the Dolls (1970)
Birdwatchers (2010)
Boogie Woogie (2010)
The Bounty (1984)
Brokedown Palace (1998)
Buffy, the Vampire Slayer (1992)
Bug (1975)
Buried (2010)
Cadaver (2009)
California Dreamin' (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Catcher Was A Spy (2018)
The Catechism Cataclysm (2011)
Change of Plans (2010)
Cheech & Chong's Still Smokin' (1983)
Cinderfella (1960)
Citizen Soldier (2016)
The Client (1994)
Cold War (2012)
The Color Purple (1985)
Cortex (2008)
The Cured (2018)
Danger Close (2019)
Dark Touch (2013)
Day Night Day Night (2007)
The Devil's Candy (2017)
The Devil's Rejects (2005)
Dheepan (2016)
Die Hard 4 (Live Free or Die Hard) (2007)
Downhill Racer (1969)
The Edukators (2005)
Eloise's Lover (2009)
Exorcismus (2011)
The Eye (2008)
The Eye 2 (2005)
Father of My Children (2010)
Filth & Wisdom (2008)
Flashback (1990)
The Flat (2012)
Footloose (1984)
For Your Consideration (2006)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
The Forgiveness of Blood (2012)
Freddy Vs Jason (2003)
Freddy's Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991)
Furlough (2018)
Girls! Girls! Girls! (1962)
Grizzly Man (2005)
Hateship, Loveship (2014)
Hornet's Nest (2014)
Hot Rod (2007)
House of 1000 Corpses (2003)
The House That Jack Built (2018)
The Inevitable Defeat of Mister & Pete (2014)
Iron Eagle IV: On the Attack (1999)
Justin Bieber: Never Say Never (2011)
Kung Pow: Enter the Fist (2002)
The Last Mistress (2008)
Len and Company (2016)
Liar, Liar (1997)
Love Songs (2008)
The Man from London (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
March of the Penguins (2005)
Mary Shelley (2018)
Match (2015)
Moonstruck (1987)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
The Necessities of Life (2009)
Nick Nolte: No Exit (2009)
Nights and Weekends (2009)
The Ninth Gate (2000)
Norma Rae (1979)
The Patsy (1964)
Phase IV (1974)
Polisse (2012)
Poseidon (2006)
Post Grad (2007)
PSYCHO GRANNY (2019)
Rabbit Hole (2011)
Rebel in the Rye (2017)
Right at Your Door (2007)
Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
Room of Death (2008)
Search for General Tso Chicken (2015)
The Shock Doctrine (2010)
The Shrine (2011)
Sliver (1993)
Speed 2: Cruise Control (1996)
Spider-Man 3 (2007)
Spiderhole (2011)
Spring Forward (2000)
Starting Out in the Evening (2007)
Sugar Hill (1994)
Sunset Strip (1999)
Tales From the Golden Age (2011)
Tank 432 (2016)
The Tenant (1976)
Tetsuo III: The Bullet Man (2011)
Things to Come (2016)
This Christmas (2007)
Three Blind Mice (2009)
Three Musketeers (2011)
Trapped Model (2019)
The Trip (2011)
The Trip to Italy (2014)
The Trip to Spain (2017)
Trishna (2012)
Trivial (2007)
The Truth About Cats & Dogs (1996)
Waiting for Guffman (1997)
Waiting Room (2008)
We Are What We Are (2011)
We Have Pope (2012)
The Weather Man (2005)
The Wedding Planner (2001)
West Side Story (1961)
When A Man Comes Home (2010)
July 8
BOFURI: I Don't Want to Get Hurt, so I'll Max Out My Defense: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)prevnext
July 10
Palm Springs (2020) (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 3 Premiere (FX)
CMA: Best of Fest: Special (ABC)
Smile Down the Runway: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
July 15
Diary of a Prosecutor: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
Plunderer: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Promised Neverland: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Aniplex)
Search: WWW: Complete Season 1 (Viki)
The Weekend (2019)
July 21
Sorcerous Stabber Orphen: Season 1, Episodes 1-9 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
The Last Full Measure (2019)
July 29
Infinite Dendrogram: Season 1, Episodes 1-8 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Ladhood: Complete Season 1 (BBC)
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.