Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in July 2020

We're just a couple of weeks away from July, which means that every major streaming service is preparing to add a multitude of new movies and TV shows for everyone to enjoy. As various contracts kick into play or run out, movies and shows often find their way to new services, sometimes debuting online for the first time. Next month is no different, and Hulu has announced quite a few new titles that will be making their way to the service throughout July.

On the first day of July, Hulu is adding several TV seasons, including episodes of popular reality shows like Married at First Sight, Ghost Hunters, Intervention, and Shark Week. The streaming service is also debuting plenty of fan-favorite movies, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Footloose, Hot Rod, Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, Waiting for Guffman, and West Side Story.

On July 10th, Hulu will exclusively released the new film Palm Springs, which stars Andy Samberg and Christin Milioti. The film was a hit at Sundance earlier this year, and set the record for the biggest sale in festival history when Neon bought the distribution rights for $17,500,000.69. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Neon decided to release the film straight to Hulu.

Take a look below at the full list of new movies and shows coming to Hulu next month!