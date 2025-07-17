Disney+: Everything Streaming in August 2025

We’re almost two whole weeks away from the start of August, but Disney+ is getting a head start on the month ahead by letting subscribers know what all is heading to the service. Thursday saw Disney+ unveil its monthly newsletter, revealing every movie and TV show set to join the streamer’s lineup over the course of August.

The roster for next month is anchored by a couple of Marvel TV shows, with a little bit of something for all ages. August 12th marks the Disney+ debut of highly anticipated Disney Jr. series Iron Man and His Awesome Friends, with the show’s first 10 episodes all hitting the service at one time. 15 days later, Disney+ will debut the new animated series from Marvel Studios, Eyes of Wakanda.

You can check out the full list of Disney’s August streaming options below.

August 1st

King & Prince: What We Got (Japanese Version)

Outdoor Adventure Stream – New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches

Disney+ will add a brand new Stream exploring the great outdoors. From conquering epic challenges to uncovering the secrets of lost cities, subscribers can experience these thrilling stories while watching the Outdoor Adventure Stream.

August 3rd

Naming the Dead (S1, 6 episodes)

August 6th

Christmas Wars (S1, 2 episodes)

Christmas Wars (S2, 4 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

Rachael Ray’s Holidays (S1, 4 episodes)

Raising Asia (S1, 13 episodes)

Wild Vietnam (S1, 2 episodes)

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder (Season 3) – All Episodes Streaming

Season three of The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder finds Penny Proud and her loyal crew embarking on international escapades, wild adventures, and fantastical stops packed with hilarity, heart, and, most of all, discovery.

August 7th

Project Runway (Season 21) – Episode 3 at 10pm PT

Hosted by Heidi Klum, 12 fashion designers from different backgrounds compete for a chance to take their career to the next level in this reality competition.

August 8th

Christmas Hotel

A Christmas in Tennessee

The Christmas Pact

Radio Christmas

SuperKitties: Su-Purr Adventures: Shorts (S2, 10 episodes)

August 10th

Traveling with Snow Man – Episode 2

Japan’s top male idol group, Snow Man, sets out on a journey of self-discovery across unique locations in Japan. As they reflect on the five years since their debut, they share their dreams of what comes next. Full of laughter, tears, and newfound resolve, this is their most personal journey yet.

August 12th

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends – Premiere (10 Episodes)

Marvel’s Iron Man and his Awesome Friends follows the adventures (and misadventures) of best friends and super geniuses — Tony Stark, Riri Williams and Amadeus Cho — as they work together to solve problems, both big and small, and protect their city. In order to help them save the day, the Iron Friends each have their own Iron Suits that allow them to fly and give them enhanced super-strength.

Wednesday, August 13th

Chibiverse (S2, 3 episodes)

Chibiverse (S3, 12 episodes)

Low Life (S1, 2 episodes)

August 14th

August 15th

Limitless: Live Better Now – All Episodes Streaming

Chris Hemsworth takes on three epic challenges to explore science-backed ways to improve our health. He learns to drum for a brain-boosting, surprise stadium gig, climbs a frozen 600-foot wall to explore the benefits of breaking out of our comfort zones, and embraces brutal Special Forces pain training in South Korea—all to discover how we can live longer, better lives.

Stand Up to Cancer 2025 – Streaming live at 5pm PT

Country music stars, celebrities, athletes, cancer researchers, and survivors join together for a powerful evening of inspiration and celebration. Music icon Dolly Parton will appear in the special, with Grammy Award-winning artist Sheryl Crow serving as host.

August 17th

Disney Jr. Ariel – The Little Mermaid: Songs from the Crystal Cavern Shorts

August 20th

Ice Road Rescue (S7, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S8, 8 episodes)

Ice Road Rescue (S9, 9 episodes)

Reminder (S1, 8 episodes)

August 21st

Me & Winnie the Pooh (S2, 6 episodes)

August 22nd

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 8 episodes)

August 25th

The Last Rhinos: A New Hope

LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite – Premiere

After Ariel, Moana, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Snow White thwarted Gaston’s plan to take over all of their kingdoms, he calls upon Ursula, Jafar, and the Evil Queen to help take the Princesses down once and for all. The Princesses learn about Gaston’s scheme and recruit a few friends of their own with the help of Magic Mirror: Aurora, Belle, and Cinderella! Together, the Princesses team up for an ultimate showdown of good versus evil. “LEGO Disney Princess: Villains Unite” begins streaming August 25 only on Disney+.

Princess Stream – New 24/7 Always-On Stream Launches

Timed to World Princess Week, Disney+ will add a brand new Stream that celebrates all Disney Princesses and their time-honored stories. From confronting villains to navigating everyday challenges, Disney+’s Princess Stream will deliver a marathon of classics that honor Disney’s most beloved heroines from Moana to The Little Mermaid.

August 27th

Chibi Tiny Tales: Shorts (S6, 6 episodes)

Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends (S4, 3 episodes)

Eyes of Wakanda – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Animation’s new action-adventure series Eyes of Wakanda follows the adventures of brave Wakandan War Dogs of the secret organization the Hatut Zeraze throughout history. In this globe-trotting adventure, they must carry out dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts lost to the world.

Shipwreck Hunters Australia (Season 2) – All Six Episodes Streaming

The fearless Shipwreck Hunters Australia team – Ryan Chatfield, Johnny Debnam, Nush Freedman, Andre Rerekura, and Ash Sutton – are back, with six epic new missions to uncover rich history hidden within the seabed of Australia’s wildly beautiful treasure coast. With support from maritime archaeologists at the Western Australian Museum, this highly skilled crew of ocean adventurers travel to some of the most breathtaking and heart-stopping locations on the planet. They explore maritime stories of our past and make some unbelievable, breakthrough discoveries.

August 28th

