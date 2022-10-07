Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in October 2022
While October may not begin for a couple more weeks, Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for what's to come next month. The streaming service has revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October and there is quite a lot for fans of all genres to get excited about. Horror fans, however, have an especially exciting month ahead, with plenty of Halloween titles being added to Hulu.
The new Hellraiser movie has generated a ton of buzz in the lead-up to its release, and fans won't have to wait too much longer to see it. The 20th Century Studios movie is being released exclusively on Hulu on October 7th.
Hulu also has two animated Halloween specials arriving next month. Solar Opposites is returning with A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special on October 3rd, following the release of its Christmas-themed holiday special in 2021. On October 17th, Hulu is debuting The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, which comes from Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.
You can check out Hulu's full lineup of October additions below!
October 1
Huluween Dragstravaganza (2022)
Berserk: The Golden Age Arc – MEMORIAL EDITION: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED)
My Hero Academia: Complete Season 6 (SUBBED)
Spy x Family: Season 1 Part 2 (SUBBED)
A River Runs Through It (1992)
The ABCs Of Death (2012)
The ABCs Of Death 2 (2014)
About Time (2013)
The Abyss (1989)
After Midnight (2019)
The Age Of Innocence (1993)
Aliens In The Attic (2009)
All About My Mother (1999)
All My Puny Sorrows (2021)
America's Sweethearts (2001)
American Ultra (2015)
An American Citizen (1992)
As Above, So Below (2014)
Bad Milo! (2013)
Beerfest (2006)
Beyond JFK (1991)
Blade (1998)
Blade 2 (2002)
Blade: Trinity (2004)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
Broken Embraces (2009)
Casino (1995)
Catch and Release (2006)
Cedar Rapids (2011)
Charlotte (2021)
The Covenant (2006)
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)
Dark Shadows (2012)
Dear White People (2014)
Desperado (1995)
The Devil Has A Name (2019)
Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules (2011)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Don't Be Afraid of the Dark (2011)
Don't Say A Word (2001)
Double, Double, Toil and Trouble (1993)
El Chicano (2018)
Evil Dead (2013)
The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005)
Fired Up! (2009)
Fright Night (2011)
The Fugitive (1993)
The Gallows (2015)
The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla Vs. Mechagodzilla II (1993)
Godzilla Vs. Destoroyah (2000)
Godzilla Vs. Spacegodzilla (2000)
Godzilla, Mothra, And King Ghidorah: Giant Monsters All-Out Attack (2003)
Godzilla Vs. Megaguirus: The G Annihilation Strategy (2003)
Godzilla Against Mechagodzilla (2004)
Grandma's Boy (2006)
The Green Hornet (2011)
The Hand That Rocks The Cradle (1992)
Higher Learning (1995)
Honeymoon (2014)
How to be Single (2016)
The Hulk (2003)
I Saw The Devil (2010)
It Might Get Loud (2008)
Jack And Diane (2012)
Layer Cake (2005)
Let Me In (2010)
Like Mike (2002)
Looper (2012)
Lords of Dogtown (2005)
Marrowbone (2017)
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994)
Monster House (2006)
The Mortal Instruments (2013)
National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2 (2006)
The New Age (1994)
No Eres Tu Soy Yo (2011)
O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)
Piranha 3-D (2010)
The Pursuit of Happyness (2006)
Q & A (1990)
Robin Hood (2010)
The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975)
The Roommate (2011)
Salt (2010)
Satanic (2016)
The Sixth Sense (1999)
The Skin I Live In (2011)
Spirit: Stallion Of Cimarron (2002)
Splinter (2008)
Spy Next Door (2010)
Stripper (1986)
Sunchaser (1996)
That Night (1993)
Todo Cambia (2000)
The Transporter (2002)
Turtle Beach (1992)
Twister (1996)
Tyrel (2018)
Unbreakable (2000)
Undercover Brother (2002)
V/H/S (2012)
V/H/S 2 (2013)
V/H/S: Viral (2014)
Vanishing On 7th Street (2010)
Wild Wild West (1999)
Winchester (2018)
The Wheel (2021)
Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown (2006)
X-Men (2000)
XX (2017)
October 3
A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special
America's Funniest Home Videos: Season 33 Premiere
Schitt's Creek: Complete Series
RBG (2018)
October 5
Abominable and The Invisible City: Complete Season 1
Mob Psycho 100 III: Complete Season 3 (SUBBED)
October 7
Hellraiser (2022)
Alaska Daily: Series Premiere
Grey's Anatomy: Season 19 Premiere
Station 19: Season 6 Premiere
Mack + Rita (2022)
October 15
Catfish: The TV Show: Season 8F
My Friend Dahmer (2017)
Poetic Justice (1993)
The Boy Downstairs (2017)