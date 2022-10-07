Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Hulu in October 2022

While October may not begin for a couple more weeks, Hulu is already getting subscribers prepared for what's to come next month. The streaming service has revealed the complete list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup throughout the month of October and there is quite a lot for fans of all genres to get excited about. Horror fans, however, have an especially exciting month ahead, with plenty of Halloween titles being added to Hulu.

The new Hellraiser movie has generated a ton of buzz in the lead-up to its release, and fans won't have to wait too much longer to see it. The 20th Century Studios movie is being released exclusively on Hulu on October 7th.

Hulu also has two animated Halloween specials arriving next month. Solar Opposites is returning with A Sinister Halloween Scary Opposites Solar Special on October 3rd, following the release of its Christmas-themed holiday special in 2021. On October 17th, Hulu is debuting The Paloni Show! Halloween Special!, which comes from Rick & Morty co-creator Justin Roiland.

You can check out Hulu's full lineup of October additions below!