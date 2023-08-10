Hulu Subscribers Planning to Cancel After Major Price Hike Announced
Hulu is raising the price of its ad-free subscription to $17.99 per month, and current customers aren't the least bit happy about it.
During its latest quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, The Walt Disney Company announced significant price increases for both Disney+ and Hulu. The ad-free Disney+ plan — which was originally $7.99 per month — will soon cost $13.99, following the second price hike in as many years. The ad-free Hulu option will be going up to a whopping $17.99 per month. Both increases are frustrating, but the overall cost of the new Hulu subscription is really getting to the platform's users.
The ad-free versions of both services are still significantly less expensive, and bundling them together offers a steep discount, but the Hulu price alone is one that a lot of folks just have no interest in paying.
Quite a few Hulu subscribers took to social media on Wednesday to voice their frustration after the news broke. Many said they were going to be cancelling the service altogether, either immediately or after the new season of Only Murders in the Building airs.
You can check out some of the reactions to Hulu's big increase below!
Cancel Everything
i swear im about to cancel everything….hulu, disney, nexflix & prime https://t.co/M6wizdMiZS— paige alexandria (@withlove_paige_) August 10, 2023
Sorry, The Bear
Time to cancel Hulu. Sorry The Bear. We hardly knew ye https://t.co/Owe15E2Efu— V (@sprklesth3human) August 10, 2023
Real Quick
Lemme cancel Hulu real quick 👋 https://t.co/4WTmpZlLsc— Woppenheimer (@berryisai) August 10, 2023
Oh Well
Oh well. Time to cancel hulu. https://t.co/qQZg4Wjsr3— Biblically Accurate Ali🌱 (@Oceanvybe) August 10, 2023
Finish Only Murders in the Building
reminder to self: cancel hulu after new season of only murders in the building https://t.co/MvEVyPAZqX— amanda (@amandagails) August 10, 2023
WILD
Let me cancel HULU! $20/a month is WILD. https://t.co/OWgooquzgC— D R. S A V A G E . (@TGifted_) August 10, 2023
Not Enough Things
Time to cancel my Hulu. They don’t have enough things to watch for that price increase https://t.co/ceGzG3cOMK— 𝓢 (@dvlusion) August 10, 2023
Welp
Welp about to cancel my @hulu https://t.co/1z2gQ8yZST— Beyoncé Thee Stallion (@King_Shania) August 9, 2023
Not Worth It
I’m about to cancel Hulu. Not worth it. https://t.co/Uo55oeEboK— Mike (@Mike__Dhcf) August 9, 2023
Hilarious Overcharge
$17.99 for Hulu without ads?!?! Everyone remind me to finally cancel it once Only Murders is over. What a hilarious overcharge!— Brocktoon (@_Brocktoon_) August 9, 2023