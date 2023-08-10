Hulu Subscribers Planning to Cancel After Major Price Hike Announced

During its latest quarterly earnings call on Wednesday, The Walt Disney Company announced significant price increases for both Disney+ and Hulu. The ad-free Disney+ plan — which was originally $7.99 per month — will soon cost $13.99, following the second price hike in as many years. The ad-free Hulu option will be going up to a whopping $17.99 per month. Both increases are frustrating, but the overall cost of the new Hulu subscription is really getting to the platform's users.

The ad-free versions of both services are still significantly less expensive, and bundling them together offers a steep discount, but the Hulu price alone is one that a lot of folks just have no interest in paying.

Quite a few Hulu subscribers took to social media on Wednesday to voice their frustration after the news broke. Many said they were going to be cancelling the service altogether, either immediately or after the new season of Only Murders in the Building airs.

You can check out some of the reactions to Hulu's big increase below!