Hulu Announces New Series Called Reboot, a Show About a Reboot, With Keegan-Michael Key and Judy Greer

We live in the era of reboots, nostalgia, and legacy sequels, as studios try to use the familiar as a means of printing money. Hulu is now bringing to life a sitcom that takes on the very idea of reboots. The series is aptly titled Reboot, and it’s a sitcom about the production of a popular show that is being rebooted for modern audiences. The series comes from Modern Family and Just Shoot Me! creator Steve Levitan.

After initially ordering a pilot for Reboot back in August, Hulu announced on Monday that it is officially moving forward with the show’s first season. Keegan-Michael Key stars in the series alongside Johnny Knoxville and Judy Greer. Greer’s character was played by Leslie Bibb in the pilot.

“After working thirty years in TV comedy, this is both my love letter to sitcoms and, if I’m being honest, much-needed therapy,” Levitan said in a statement.

Reboot tells the story of a fictional sitcom from the 2000s called Step Right Up, which Hulu decides to reboot for new audiences. This project brings the stars of the original series, who never exactly got along, as well as a few fresh faces. Key stars as Reed Sterling, an actor who has always hated Step Right Up for “ruining his career.” Knoxville’s Clay Barber is a raunchy standup comedian whose only real acting role ever came on the series. Greer’s Bree Marie Larson is a small town beauty queen-turned-actress.

The cast of reboot also includes Rachel Bloom as one of the sitcom’s writers, Calum Worthy as a hip-hop artist/movie star, and Krista Marie Yu as a creative executive.

“Steve’s incredible track record speaks for itself. Modern Family was brilliant and massively appealing, making millions upon millions of viewers laugh week-after-week and quickly becoming a global sensation,” said Jordan Helman, head of scripted content for Hulu “We’re honored that Hulu will be home to Steve’s return to television with Reboot and given our slate of successful comedies such as Only Murders in the Building, Pen15, Ramy and more, we know our viewers will devour this hilariously meta satire.”

“Steve Levitan is a comedy genius and his idea for ‘Reboot’ is as hilarious as it is timely,” said Karey Burke, president of 20th TV. “We’re thrilled that our friends at Hulu love this sly, wildly funny look at the television comedy business as much as we do. And the spectacular cast Steve’s assembled speaks to both the quality of the writing and the appeal of this platform as a home for smart, high quality television. Everyone jumped at the chance to come on board.”

What do you think of Hulu's new Reboot series? Let us know in the comments!