5 TV Shows That Fans of The Hunger Games Will Love

The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping is now available on bookshelves, but fans will have to wait more than a year for the movie adaptation. Telling the story of Haymitch Abernathy’s bout in the 50th annual Hunger Games, the new prequel underscores the lengths Panem’s oppressive Capitol takes to ensure its control over the 12 districts through propaganda and censorship. The Hunger Games franchise, fixating on the tribute-turned-revolutionary Katniss Everdeen in the original trilogy, can be compared to numerous other works about dystopian societies. Thus, those who love The Hunger Games may be on the hunt for a great TV series to dive into ahead of the Sunrise on the Reaping film’s release in 2026.

These five TV series contain similar qualities to the Hunger Games franchise, and fans should add them to their watchlist now.

Squid Game

In Netflix’s Squid Game, gambling addict Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-Jae) and hundreds of financially troubled individuals partake in a series of games, hoping to win a large sum of money. What the participants don’t know is that losing means certain death. The brutal contest at the heart of Squid Game‘s narrative, as well as the show’s commentary on South Korea’s societal wealth gap, immediately draw comparisons to the Hunger Games franchise. The story sees contestants build alliances and learn how to survive the overbearing Front Man’s deadly tricks. Similar to the second Hunger Games book and movie Catching Fire, Squid Game Season 2 takes its main character through the competition again, but this time with a rebellious twist. All in all, Squid Game tells a gripping tale about class inequality that fans of The Hunger Games will enjoy.

Silo

Silo differs from The Hunger Games in that it doesn’t revolve around an organized fight to the death, but survival in the Apple TV+ show’s authoritarian society strikingly mirrors the events of Mockingjay, the Hunger Games franchise’s final installment. Based on the book series by Hugh Howey, Silo takes place in a dystopian future when humans live in underground silos to escape toxic air on Earth’s surface. Within the silos, social hierarchy dictates people’s lives, and many secrets about the silos’ creation and true purpose are hidden from the masses. Silo‘s central character Juliette Nichols (Rebecca Ferguson) evolves from an ordinary mechanical engineer to the spark of rebellion in an arc that feels remarkably similar to that of Katniss in the Hunger Games novels and films. Riveting and thought-provoking throughout its two released seasons, Silo is one of the best shows on TV, and every Hunger Games fan needs to watch it.

The 100

The 100‘s post-apocalyptic narrative involves a group of teenagers sent from outer space to determine if the Earth is habitable enough for humans to return. An adaptation of Kass Morgan’s series of novels, the CW show depicts a premise that may not seem all that similar to The Hunger Games on a surface level, but the delinquent newcomers engage in a divide-and-conquer battle for survival after arriving on Earth and discovering numerous surviving civilizations. The 100‘s compelling plot threads over its seven seasons illustrate a massive power struggle, with predominantly young people serving as casualties to war and cruelty. Accordingly, the series will easily satisfy Hunger Games fanatics’ craving for dystopian fiction.

Yellowjackets

Another show about teens fighting to survive in the wilderness, Yellowjackets follows a traveling girls’ soccer team that crash-lands in a remote region of Canada, prompting a grueling series of events as they endure the elements. The Showtime series alternates between its main characters’ struggle to stay alive in the present and their lives 25 years in the future. Rife with fascinating character arcs and shocking narrative twists, Yellowjackets ranks among the greatest running shows on TV. Having aired three seasons thus far, the show features plenty of harrowing moments that can easily compare to The Hunger Games‘ brutal arena fights to the death. Those who love the Hunger Games books and movies should check out Yellowjackets for its tale about survival under impossible circumstances.

3%

An underrated Netflix original series, 3% boasts a multitude of similarities to the Hunger Games franchise. The show takes place in a dystopian Brazil, where young adults in an impoverished region of the country participate in an intense competition known as The Process to gain access to an exclusive, upscale part of society. Many of the contestants die, and only a tiny portion succeed — hence the show’s title. 3% features loads of social commentary on wealth, privilege, and authoritarianism. The series takes a number of surprising narrative turns, keeping viewers glued to the screen across each of the four seasons. Fans of The Hunger Games in search of a TV show with a comparable premise should watch 3% while waiting for Sunrise on the Reaping to hit theaters.

All of these shows are available to stream across various platforms.