7 Shows to Watch If You Love Yellowjackets

Yellowjackets has become one of television’s most compelling shows. The series follows the dual timeline story of a high school soccer team’s fight for survival after their plane crashes in the Canadian wilderness in 1996, as well as their present-day lives as adults haunted by the trauma of their nineteen-month ordeal. The show masterfully weaves together psychological horror, teen drama, and mystery as it explores how ordinary people adapt – or break – under extraordinary circumstances. With outstanding performances from both its younger cast and adult ensemble, Yellowjackets has earned critical acclaim and a devoted following obsessed with its unique blend of cannibalism, supernatural forces, and the dark truths that exist within seemingly normal people. However, the biggest problem with Yellowjackets is there are not enough episodes to keep fans busy in the long run.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For fans captivated by the Yellowjackets‘ intricate plotting and character development, the good news is that several series provide similarly engaging viewing experiences. While each brings its own unique perspective, these shows share that special ability to keep audiences theorizing and discussing long after the credits roll. Here’s our pick for the best shows to watch if you love Yellowjackets.

Lost

Image courtesy of ABC

Lost is a groundbreaking drama series that aired on ABC from 2004 to 2010, running for six seasons and 121 episodes. The show follows the survivors of Oceanic Flight 815 after their plane crashes on a mysterious island in the South Pacific. Led by spinal surgeon Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox), fugitive Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly), and the enigmatic John Locke (Terry O’Quinn), the survivors must navigate not only their immediate survival needs but also the island’s many mysteries, including a smoke monster, a group of hostile inhabitants known as the Others, and a research organization called the DHARMA Initiative.

The series revolutionized television storytelling through its use of flashbacks and flashforwards, revealing crucial information about characters while maintaining its central mysteries. Each episode focused on a specific character’s story, both on the island and in their past or future, creating a rich tapestry of interconnected narratives. Like Yellowjackets, Lost excels at depicting how unexpected circumstances force people to confront their true nature, while its intricate mythology and careful attention to detail reward attentive viewers with satisfying payoffs to long-running plot threads.

The Wilds

Image courtesy of Prime Video

The Wilds premiered on Amazon Prime Video in December 2020 and ran for two seasons, telling the story of eight teenage girls who become stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes en route to a young women’s empowerment retreat. The series centers on characters like free-spirited Leah Rilke (Sarah Pidgeon), beauty queen Shelby Goodkind (Mia Healey), and quiet intellectual Nora Reid (Helena Howard), who must learn to survive while unaware they are actually subjects of a social experiment.

Like Yellowjackets, The Wilds excels at exploring the complex dynamics between teenage girls under extreme pressure, revealing both the strength of female friendships and the potential for manipulation and betrayal. Through flashbacks to the characters’ lives before the crash and flash-forwards to their interviews with supposed FBI agents, The Wilds builds tension while gradually revealing the true nature of their situation.

The Last of Us

Image courtesy of HBO

Based on the acclaimed video game franchise, The Last of Us premiered on HBO in 2023, quickly becoming one of the network’s most successful series. Set twenty years after a fungal pandemic has devastated civilization, the show follows hardened survivor Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal) as he escorts teenager Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) across the post-apocalyptic United States. Ellie’s immunity to the infection that turns humans into aggressive creatures may hold the key to humanity’s survival, which turns her into a walking target.

While its setting differs from Yellowjackets, the show shares its interest in how catastrophic events reshape human nature and morality. Through its masterful character work, The Last of Us explores themes of loss, survival guilt, and the lengths people will go to protect those they love. The series depicts how trauma affects both those who experienced it firsthand and the generation that follows, creating resonant parallels with Yellowjackets’ exploration of intergenerational damage.

The 100

Image courtesy of The CW

Running for seven seasons on The CW from 2014 to 2020, The 100 takes place nearly a century after a nuclear apocalypse forces humanity’s survivors to flee to a space station called the Ark. The series begins as 100 juvenile delinquents are sent to Earth to test its habitability, led by the resourceful Clarke Griffin (Eliza Taylor) and rebellious Bellamy Blake (Bob Morley). What starts as a mission of survival becomes increasingly complex as they encounter other survivors and face increasingly difficult moral choices.

The show shares Yellowjackets’ interest in how isolation and survival pressure can transform young people, particularly in its exploration of how different groups develop their own societies and belief systems. Through characters like Clarke, who becomes known as Wanheda (Commander of Death), The 100 examines how leadership in crisis can elevate or destroy people, while its later seasons delve into themes of redemption, sacrifice, and the cyclical nature of violence.

Wreck

Image courtesy of BBC

This British series, which premiered in 2022, follows nineteen-year-old Jamie Walsh (Oscar Kennedy) as he takes a job aboard the cruise ship Sacramentum to investigate his sister’s disappearance. With help from fellow crew member Vivian Lim (Thaddea Graham), Jamie uncovers a dark conspiracy involving murder, exploitation, and a mysterious figure in a duck costume who stalks the ship’s halls.

While Wreck takes a more overtly horror-comedy approach than Yellowjackets, it shares its skill at building tension within an isolated setting and exploring how power structures can enable abuse. The show also deserves praise for mixing genuine scares with sharp social commentary, using its confined setting to examine class dynamics, sexuality, and how institutions can protect predators. Its blend of genres and ability to balance multiple mystery threads while maintaining character development will feel familiar to Yellowjackets fans.

Dare Me

Image courtesy of USA Network

Dare Me, which aired on USA Network for one season in 2019-2020, is based on Megan Abbott’s acclaimed novel about the dark side of competitive cheerleading. The series follows best friends Addy Hanlon (Herizen Guardiola) and Beth Cassidy (Marlo Kelly) as their relationship is tested by the arrival of new cheer coach Colette French (Willa Fitzgerald). When a mysterious death rocks their small Midwestern town, the lines between loyalty, obsession, and murder begin to blur.

Through its exploration of toxic friendships and the physical demands of cheerleading, Dare Me creates an atmosphere where violence lurks beneath every practice routine and parking lot encounter. The show offers a uniquely feminine perspective on power dynamics, examining how teenage girls navigate complex social hierarchies and adult manipulation. Its noir-influenced cinematography transforms typical high school moments into scenes of mounting dread, while the complex relationship between Addy and Beth mirrors the intense bonds and betrayals seen in Yellowjackets.

Pretty Little Liars

Image courtesy of Freeform

Running for seven seasons on Freeform from 2010 to 2017, Pretty Little Liars follows four former best friends who reunite when they begin receiving threatening messages from a mysterious figure known as “A” one year after their clique leader vanished. The series centers on Aria Montgomery (Lucy Hale), Spencer Hastings (Troian Bellisario), Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson), and Emily Fields (Shay Mitchell) as they try to uncover the truth about their friend’s disappearance while protecting their own secrets.

While more focused on mystery than survival horror, Pretty Little Liars shares Yellowjackets’ talent for maintaining multiple timelines and exploring how past events continue to influence present relationships. The show creates an atmosphere of constant tension and paranoia, as the protagonists never know who they can trust. Its examination of female friendship under extreme pressure and ability to sustain complex mysteries across multiple seasons makes it a compelling watch for fans of Yellowjackets’ intricate plotting.

What’s your favorite show that is similar to Yellowjackets? Let us know in the comments!