The Best Sci-Fi Show on TV Right Now Is One You Won’t Hear People Talking About

You may not hear much social media hype about Apple TV+’s sensational science fiction series Silo – and that needs to change. Based on the novels by Hugh Howey, Silo takes place in a distant future in which apocalyptic events have rendered the Earth’s air toxic to breathe, prompting humans to construct and dwell in underground silos. All physical remnants of the before times, dubbed “relics,” have been destroyed as a means to keep order, while inhabitants who voice their desire to exit the silo are sent outside to “clean” — an act that guarantees death. Season 1, which aired in 2023, chronicles Juliette Nichols’ (Rebecca Ferguson) rise from a skilled engineer in the mechanical sector to the silo’s sheriff, as she strives to solve a series of mysterious murders, as well as uncover the truth about the silo’s history and what really lies beyond its walls. Silo Season 2 is currently streaming (at the time of writing this), and examines the intense power struggles, and a society on the brink of revolt, as unanswered questions begin to shake the systems of control.

Silo‘s recent renewal by Apple for seasons 3 and 4 is a confident testament to the series’ status as one of sci-fi’s best television shows of recent memory. Silo‘s stellar cast is led by Rebecca Ferguson, Tim Robbins, Common, Chinaza Uche, Harriet Walter, Shane McRae, David Oyelowo, Remmie Milner, and Iain Glen; they all portray complex layered characters in a gripping narrative full of suspense, action, and moral dilemmas. The show further stands out with its gorgeous production design and memorable musical score.

What Makes Silo a Brilliant Sci-Fi Show

Silo‘s captivating story separates itself from other shows because of its success on a myriad of fronts. Season 1 simultaneously unfolds like a murder mystery and a sci-fi epic brimming with heart-pounding conflict. Emmy-nominated composer Atli Örvarsson’s imposing score crafts a palpable air of tension. With post-apocalyptic world-building evoking Fallout, fascinating character arcs reminiscent of The Expanse, mystery likened to Westworld, and a dystopian society similar to that of The Hunger Games, Silo manages to conjure many prior masterpieces of the genre, yet prevail as an individual work that feels entirely new.

The show’s two seasons average a 92% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 1 scored 88% and Season 2 currently sits at 96%.

Echoing a similar sentiment, Vanity Fair wrote: “Silo is plenty compelling as is. The show is a feat of production design and is ably anchored by Ferguson, who between this and Dune may be the steely new reigning queen of sci-fi.”

Author Hugh Howey got fans hyped early, posting that Silo Season 2 is “one of the best things I’ve ever seen.”

Regarding season 2, Paste Magazine remarked: “There is no slump. In fact, this second season is better than the first in many ways. Despite the story expectedly slowing down a bit, the world-building continues to be absolutely astonishing.”

Silo & Other Apple TV+ Series Are Still Flying Under the Radar

Besides Ted Lasso and Severance, the majority of Apple TV+ shows have arguably been overlooked by TV audiences. The streaming service boasts a multitude of high-quality sci-fi series like For All Mankind, Foundation, in addition to Silo. In other genres, Bad Sisters, Dickinson, Slow Horses, and Masters of the Air are well worth a watch. Despite its prestigious catalogue, Apple TV+ only counts around 25 million subscribers, per Forbes — a far cry from Netflix’s 247 million, Prime Video’s 200 million, Disney+’s 150 million, and Max’s 95 million.

The reasons behind Apple TV+ series’ struggle to grab the masses involve a lack of advertising of its shows and an overcrowded streaming market. Apple TV+ launched in November 2019, making it one of the streaming’s newer platforms. In spite of building up its catalogue over the last five years, spending $20 billion on original content, and offering a free trial to any new Apple hardware owner, Apple TV+ hasn’t surpassed the pull of Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and Max (formerly HBO Max and HBO Go) — all of which have been operating for the same amount of time or longer. Additionally, competition with platforms like Hulu, Peacock, and Paramount+ has made breaking through in the streaming world more challenging. Thus, Apple TV+ has fallen victim to the reality that most TV viewers don’t want to pay for so many subscriptions.

Even so, every fan of TV should pay attention to Apple TV+, especially its exceptional sci-fi properties. With Silo‘s riveting second season currently airing and two more seasons to come, there’s an incentive to dive into the series before or after reading the books. If seasons 1 and 2 are any indication of Silo‘s prowess, the show promises to leave a lasting mark on sci-fil entertainment.

Silo Season 1 & 2 are available to stream on Apple TV+.