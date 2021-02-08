iCarly Is Now Streaming On Netflix
iCarly is now available to stream on Netflix. The iconic Nickelodeon show ran from 2007 - 2012 and was one of the top-viewed shows in Nickelodeon's history. iCarly was a particularly big milestone for that generation of kids-to-teens in the late 2000s; the premise of the show (a web series created by some teens becomes a big hit) heralded the rise of YouTubers, Streamers, and Influencers as the new faces of popular media. That smart foresight hasn't been lost on the powers that be behind the show; iCarly is set for revival on Paramount+, with original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor all returning.
As soon as iCarly hit Netflix it became a trending topic on social media. That pretty much proves that this upcoming revival series still has a deep reservoir of fandom left to draw upon for its success. Scroll below to see just how hyped fans are to have iCarly back:
A sneak peek at a few of the new films and shows coming to Netflix US in February pic.twitter.com/1KiVDGcLEL— Netflix Queue (@netflixqueue) January 19, 2021
It's officially the day y'all (at the time of writing this)! Fire up Netflix and press play on iCarly. Right now, you only get seasons 1-2, but hey, it's better than no iCarly right?
for anyone wondering, they put the first 3 seasons of iCarly on Netflix, but combined season 2 and 3 so it only looked like there were 2 seasons!!— aleah patterson (@aleah_patterson) February 8, 2021
Apparently, Netflix is doing that thing again where they mash seasons together. But for hardcore iCarly fans that just means you're getting something extra!
icarly is on netflix... YK WHAT THAT MEANS pic.twitter.com/TlG7ec6vz4— b!anca (@foolsgoIdn) February 8, 2021
There are some older teens/twenty-somethings who are going to be looking for this One Direction episode... Unfortunately, "iGo One Direction" is a Season 6 Episode... and not on Netflix at this time. Sorry!
i’m extremely stoned at 9 am today, i’m crocheting and watching icarly. ready for anything today could throw at me.— lil (as in small) (@lilliannamaeb) February 8, 2021
This is may be the most 2021 thing anyone has tweeted so far.
YEP YEP icarly is coming on netflix tomorrow! my teachers can go on right ahead and assume i’m unavailable all week😍 pic.twitter.com/I77d22QnjK— ً (@NICKIANASCHANEL) February 8, 2021
Does it take a week to watch three seasons of iCarly or is this person dreaming of a longer binge that ain't happening? A job may hang in the balance...
ICARLY LOUIS>>>> https://t.co/SaIRQhpgtg— London ෆ's newt☘️ on limit (@alcoholland73) February 8, 2021
DOOM on iCarly is a story i’ll never figure out and will be fine not knowing the answers to pic.twitter.com/QIRUh6iDKp— K.GUAPO(PINNED)🗣💯🧊 (@K_GUAP0) February 8, 2021
Because this picture of late-rapper MF DOOM and Miranda Cosgrove continues to fascinate the Internet...