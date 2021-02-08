iCarly Is Now Streaming On Netflix

By Kofi Outlaw

iCarly is now available to stream on Netflix. The iconic Nickelodeon show ran from 2007 - 2012 and was one of the top-viewed shows in Nickelodeon's history. iCarly was a particularly big milestone for that generation of kids-to-teens in the late 2000s; the premise of the show (a web series created by some teens becomes a big hit) heralded the rise of YouTubers, Streamers, and Influencers as the new faces of popular media. That smart foresight hasn't been lost on the powers that be behind the show; iCarly is set for revival on Paramount+, with original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor all returning.

As soon as iCarly hit Netflix it became a trending topic on social media. That pretty much proves that this upcoming revival series still has a deep reservoir of fandom left to draw upon for its success. Scroll below to see just how hyped fans are to have iCarly back:

iCarly on Netflix - Now Streaming

It's officially the day y'all (at the time of writing this)! Fire up Netflix and press play on iCarly. Right now, you only get seasons 1-2, but hey, it's better than no iCarly right? 

iSee 3 Seasons!

Apparently, Netflix is doing that thing again where they mash seasons together. But for hardcore iCarly fans that just means you're getting something extra! 

iWant ONE DIRECTION...

There are some older teens/twenty-somethings who are going to be looking for this One Direction episode... Unfortunately, "iGo One Direction" is a Season 6 Episode... and not on Netflix at this time. Sorry! 

iReady For Anything

This is may be the most 2021 thing anyone has tweeted so far. 

iAM Unavailable This Week

Does it take a week to watch three seasons of iCarly or is this person dreaming of a longer binge that ain't happening? A job may hang in the balance... 

iLove U Louis

R.i.P. Doom

Because this picture of late-rapper MF DOOM and Miranda Cosgrove continues to fascinate the Internet... 

