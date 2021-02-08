iCarly Is Now Streaming On Netflix

iCarly is now available to stream on Netflix. The iconic Nickelodeon show ran from 2007 - 2012 and was one of the top-viewed shows in Nickelodeon's history. iCarly was a particularly big milestone for that generation of kids-to-teens in the late 2000s; the premise of the show (a web series created by some teens becomes a big hit) heralded the rise of YouTubers, Streamers, and Influencers as the new faces of popular media. That smart foresight hasn't been lost on the powers that be behind the show; iCarly is set for revival on Paramount+, with original stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress and Jerry Trainor all returning.

As soon as iCarly hit Netflix it became a trending topic on social media. That pretty much proves that this upcoming revival series still has a deep reservoir of fandom left to draw upon for its success. Scroll below to see just how hyped fans are to have iCarly back: