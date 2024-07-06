iCarly’s Miranda Cosgrove Wants to Wrap Up Revival Series With a Movie

iCarly fans were devastated when Paramount+ cancelled the revival of the iconic Nickelodeon series after just three seasons last year, but if series star Miranda Cosgrove — who played the titular Carly in the series — has any say, she’d still like to see the story wrap up. Speaking with ET, Cosgrove, who is currently starring in Netflix’s Mother of the Bride, said that she would like to complete the iCarly story with a move to “wrap up the story in some way”.

“I had a great experience getting to come back and do it for a few seasons, for sure,” Cosgrove said. “But I’d love to still be able to wrap up the story in some way.”

She added, “Maybe, hopefully, someday, we’ll still do it. I feel like it would probably be more along the lines of maybe a movie, that would kind of wrap it all up or something like that. So, that’s what I’m hoping for.”

For fans, wrapping up storylines would be very much appreciated, especially considering that iCarly‘s third — and final — revival season ended on a cliffhanger with Carly and Freddie (Nathan Kress) considering getting married only for Carly’s long-absent mother to arrive at the venue. The mystery about Carly’s mother is one that Cosgrove herself wants to see solved.

“I want to know who Carly’s mother is as much as [fans do],” she said. “It seems like a lot of people were hoping to see that.”

iCarly originally debuted in 2007 and ran for six seasons and a total of 97 episodes, ending 2012 on Nickelodeon. The series followed Carly Shay (Cosgrove) who, along with her best friends Sam (Jennette McCurdy) and Freddie (Kress) hosts her own web show called “iCarly”. When the show becomes a hit, Carly, her friends, and her brother Spencer (Jerry Trainor) finds themselves trying to balance their real lives with the craziness of their newfound fame.

In 2020, Paramount+ announced the revival series, which debuted in 2021. The series was set nine years after the finale of the first series and sees Carly return to Seattle where she decides to relaunch the “iCarly” show with the help of Spencer and Freddie — who are in different places in their lives now — as well as new friends. The revival series was cancelled in 2023.

“iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+,” a spokesperson said in a statement at the time. “The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent.”