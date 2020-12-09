iCarly Revival Headed to Paramount+ with Original Stars Returning

✖

Get ready to do some random dancing, because Nickelodeon's iCarly is officially headed back to our television screens. According to a new report from TVLine, a revival of the hit series is set to head to Paramount+, the rebranded iteration of the CBS All Access streaming service. This will mark iCarly's first installments in over a decade, after the series initially wrapped in 2012. Miranda Cosgrove, who played the titular Carly, is set to return, alongside Spencer actor Jerry Trainor and Freddie actor Nathan Kress. It is unclear at this point if Noah Munck, who played Gibby, or Jennette McCurdy, who played Sam, will be joining the revival.

The revival is being developed by Jay Kogen (School of Rock, The Simpsons, Frasier) and Ali Schouten (Diary of a Future President, Champions, Merry Happy Whatever).

While plot details surrounding the revival are under wraps, its announcement is definitely a pleasant surprise for fans, especially considering how successful the original series was. iCarly originally ran from 2007 to 2012 on Nickelodeon, and also spawned a spinoff series Sam & Cat, which followed McCurdy's character becoming roommates with Victorious' Cat Valentine (Ariana Grande).

This iCarly revival will be just the latest notable franchise making its way onto Paramount+, which is set to officially rebrand in early 2021. The streaming service is also going to be home to the Grease spinoff series, a Flashdance reboot, a series about the making of The Godfather, and a SpongeBob SquarePants spinoff, as well as existing CBS All Access franchises like The Twilight Zone and Star Trek.

"Paramount is an iconic and storied brand beloved by consumers all over the world, and it is synonymous with quality, integrity and world-class storytelling," Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS, previously said in a press release. "With Paramount+, we're excited to establish one global streaming brand in the broad-pay segment that will draw on the sheer breadth and depth of the ViacomCBS portfolio to offer an extraordinary collection of content for everyone to enjoy."

