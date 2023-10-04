iCarly Cancelled at Paramount+ After Three Seasons

iCarly is offline at Paramount+. The streamer confirmed Wednesday that the hit comedy series, a revival of the Nickelodeon sitcom, has been canceled after three seasons. The news comes after the third season finally coupled Carly (Miranda Cosgrove) and Freddie (Nathan Kress), who were about to say "iDo" at the altar in July's "iHave a Proposal" season finale. But before Creddie could become official, the third season finale — now series finale — ended on a cliffhanger with the arrival of Carly and Spencer's (Jerry Trainor) long-unseen mother, Mrs. Shay.

"iCarly will not be returning for a fourth season on Paramount+," a spokesperson said in a statement. "The series had a great three-season run and delivered on what fans really wanted to see with Carly and Freddie finally getting together. We want to thank the entire cast, the writers, directors and producers along with the whole crew for their dedication, creativity and talent."

Paramount+ revived iCarly in 2021, rebooting the Dan Schneider-created tween sitcom that aired 97 episodes across six seasons between 2007—2012 on Nickelodeon. Along with original series stars Miranda Cosgrove, Nathan Kress, and Jerry Trainor, the series starred Laci Mosley as Carly's roommate, Harper Bettencourt, and Jaidyn Triplett as Millie, Freddie's adopted step-daughter.

"It's canceled babes. Not a joke," Mosley tweeted Wednesday. "The best people I've ever worked with in the business. Thank you for tuning in to the reboot. Everyone put their deeply kind talented souls into this."

Other series cancelled this season at Paramount+ include former CBS original Blood and Treasure; the CW/BET revival series The Game; the short-lived Grease prequel series Rise of the Pink Ladies; the drag competition series Queen of the Universe; and the Nickelodeon animated series Star Trek: Prodigy.