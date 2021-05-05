Robert Kirkman Teases Angstrom Levy in Future Invincible Seasons

✖

The first season of Invincible came to a close this past weekend, bringing the beloved Image Comics series to life on Amazon Prime. As fans of the comic know, the animated series has only begun to scratch the surface of what the franchise's lore is capable of — and it looks like co-creator Robert Kirkman is teasing what's in store. In a promo video teasing what fans can expect in the recently-greenlit second and third season, Kirkman teases the arrival of Angstrom Levy, one of the most infamous baddies in the comics. Kirkman then retweeted the video reiterating the mention of Angstrom Levy.

In the comics, Levy has the ability to open up alternate realities, an ability that soon becomes a nefarious curse. After kidnapping Mark Grayson/Invincible's mother and kid brother, Levy uses his powers to send Mark to an array of alternate realities, including a crossover with Spider-Man in the Marvel universe. Levy reemerges later in the series' run with a new master plan — recruiting the other evil Invincibles from the other alternate realities, and using them to sully Mark's image.

The idea of Levy joining the series would definitely open a can of worms in the long term, especially given the already-dire situation at the end of Season 1.

"The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season," comic co-creator Robert Kirkman said in an interview earlier this year. "As we hopefully move into season 2 and beyond, things will tighten. There's definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it's entirely possible that there's already work that has been done on the second season. So I think we're in a good place to be moving forward were this show to end up being successful."

From The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, and based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around seventeen-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.

Are you excited to see Angstrom Levy potentially join the fold of Amazon Prime's Invincible series? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!