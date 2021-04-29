Robert Kirkman's Invincible Renewed for Season 2 and Season 3 at Amazon Prime Video

✖

Ahead of the season one finale of the show, and after fans began the rallying cry for a renewal just hours ago, Amazon Prime Video has announced that their hit new animated series Invincible has been renewed for two more seasons. That's right, the show is coming back for season two and season three on the streaming service. Series creator Robert Kirkman made the announcement himself about the renewal to the praise of fans, having previously hinted that new episodes could be on the horizon in several interviews. It's unclear when the new seasons will premiere but Kirkman has previously alluded to the production length.

"The production timeline is somewhat daunting. I think that we spend a number of years developing and working on this season," Kirkman previously told Collider. "As we hopefully move into season 2 and beyond, things will tighten. There's definitely a lot less designing and different things that have to happen to move into our second season. And it's entirely possible that there's already work that has been done on the second season. So I think we're in a good place to be moving forward were this show to end up being successful."

Hey @InvincibleHQ fans! @steveyeun & I have some potentially exciting news to share about season 2 and... pic.twitter.com/1rgEQCTwxR — Robert Kirkman (@RobertKirkman) April 29, 2021

“I’m extremely thankful to Amazon for the support and dedication they’ve put behind Invincible,” said Kirkman. “The comic book is truly a love letter to a genre that Cory (Walker) and I grew up reading and loving, and it’s been a gratifying journey to watch our characters come to life again through the animated series. We’re beyond excited to continue this story for at least two more seasons.”

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ComicBook, Kirkman spoke about the changes made to the animated series from the comics, noting that he considers it an opportunity to update his ideas.

"I look at it like a second draft," Kirkman said. "I think the baseball sequence that we've already released is a really good example of that they play baseball in the comic book series, but they're not talking about anything of note, the conversation that exists in the television show that I wrote, not only has, you know, really added level of performance if I could learn how to speak or added level of like what's going on there. They're talking about Invincible getting his superhero name but there's also like little tweaks...I think that's a really good example of how we're able to take a scene that exists in the comic book and really plus it up in some cool ways."

“Invincible is a crowning example of how a fresh and edgy approach to the superhero genre can resonate with audiences around the globe and we’re so glad that Invincible, one of our earliest investments in the adult animation genre, has accomplished just that,” said Vernon Sanders, Co-Head of Television at Amazon Studios. “Robert’s no-holds-barred storytelling coupled with a first-class voice cast delivered on fans’ wildest expectations and we’re thrilled to be giving them more Invincible.”

Based on the Skybound/Image comic of the same name by Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, Invincible is an adult animated superhero show that revolves around 17-year-old Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun), who’s just like every other guy his age — except that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet, Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons). But as Mark develops powers of his own, he discovers that his father’s legacy may not be as heroic as it seems.