Iron Fist Star Finn Jones Reveals Season 3 Plans After Netflix Cancellation

✖

After two seasons on Netflix, Marvel's Iron First was cancelled after ending with a cliffhanger that set up major changes for Danny Rand, Colleen Wing, and Ward Meachum. But while we won't get to learn more about the legacy of the Iron Fist and how Finn Jones and Jessica Henwick's characters would move forward in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, one actor is starting to spill some details about plans that were in the works. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like there is a chance to revive the series for Season 3 — but that's always a possibility when it comes to Marvel Studios and their current focus on Disney+.

Jones recently spoke with Collider about his role in the Apple TV+ series Dickinson. During their discussion, he opened up about what would have happened in Iron First Season 3.

"Raven [Metzner], who was the showrunner for the second season, and I were sure that there was gonna be a Season 3, so we had already devised the whole thing," said Jones. "I was so excited to get into that. It really was gonna be about Danny finally assuming the role of the Iron Fist, fully accomplished, fully charged up, and fully in control of his shit, as well. It was gonna be this amazing story [with] Danny and Ward off in foreign lands as a buddy storyline almost. And then, you had Colleen in New York, isolated with this new power, struggling to come to terms with her identity and with this power. At some point, we would have met again and probably formed this crazy power couple [or] superhero relationship."

Jones acknowledged the flaws and criticisms of the first season of Iron Fist, but was eager to move on. He said the show really turned around in the second season and he was excited for the future.

"It’s horrible. It’s like the death of a friend or a close family member. You've spent years building this other world within yourself and sharing this other person with the whole world," Jones said. "Usually, with films or plays, you get to see that arc through. There’s a journey. But with 'Iron Fist', it was like we just got to the peak. We were just getting there. We’d just turned the show around. We had just done so much great work, really getting the train back on the tracks."

Jones added, "And then, within three weeks of it being released, all of [the Marvel Netflix shows] were wiped out. It was sad. It was stunted. It felt like losing a dear friend. It’s just a shame. There’s not much else I can say."

It sounds like there was a lot of work done on this Iron Fist series, work that is likely lost with the Netflix cancellation, the dissolution of Marvel Television, and the takeover of Marvel Studios. Hopefully Jones' teases come together in a future interpretation of Iron Fist.