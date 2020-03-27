Iron Fist Star on Season 3 Plans and Possible Return (Exclusive)

There was a time not too long ago where Netflix had six shows in production featuring characters from the ever-expanding Marvel Universe. Then suddenly, Disney announced it would be developing its own streaming platform and one by one, the shows started dropping from Netflix. First, it was Iron Fist. Luke Cage and Daredevil followed suit shortly thereafter and before long at all, Jessica Jones and The Punisher were also both added to the mix. For the most part, all of the cancelled shows were firing on all cylinders and n the case of Iron Fist, the second season ended on a massive cliffhanger that excited longtime fans of the Protector of K’un-Lun.

We recently caught up with Iron Fist alumnus Tom Pelphrey on the press tour for Netflix’s Ozark — the third season of which started streaming today. According to the actor, the third season was going to be similar to a world-trekking Western.”There was some talk about what it would look like for Danny and Ward to be going to Asia together,” Pelphrey tells us. “There was talk of almost like a … well, I think I can say this now … but like a kind of like a Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid kind of comradery, bonding.”



That’s when we asked if the actor would entertain a return to the show should it be revived on another platform. To that, Pelphrey says “never say never.”

“Yeah, I don’t know,” the Banshee alum adds. “I would never say never to pretty much anything. It would all depend on the circumstances and the timing and the people involved.”

In an epilogue to the show’s sophomore outing, Danny Rand (Finn Jones) and Ward Meachum (Pelphrey) had traveled overseas to find answers to questions they had about the various chi powers associated with the Iron Fist. That’s when Rand pulled out a pair of pistols and used his chi to control the bullets, a clear homage to Orson Randall, Rand’s predecessor as the Iron Fist.

Pelphrey concludes, “But to your point, yes, Iron Fist could not have ended with a bigger cliffhanger and that must, I mean, that must be extremely frustrating.”

Both seasons of Iron Fist — as well as the rest of Marvel TV’s Defendersverse — is now streaming on Netflix.

