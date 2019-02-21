There’s No New ‘Riverdale’ Tonight

Riverdale fans still have to wait a little while longer to get back into Season 3’s drama.

The hit The CW series is in the second week of a brief hiatus, and will not be airing a new episode on tonight, February 20th. New episodes of the show, which was recently renewed for a fourth season, will return starting Wednesday, February 27th, at 8/7c.

When the season does pick back up, it’s expected to bring some major revelations with it, in an episode titled “Requiem for a Welterweight”. The promo and photos for the episode hinted at the show finally going inside “The Farm”, the cult group that has had an increasingly-creepy presence within the world of Riverdale.

“We’re going to meet the farm’s leader, Edgar Evernever but, equally important, we’re going to meet his daughter, Evelyn Evernever, who is an Archie character that we’re sort of reinventing for this storyline,” showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa explained before the season began. “There’s almost a banality to the cult and a sort of generic-ism that gets sinister pretty quickly.”

As was revealed late last week, One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray will be stepping into the role of Edgar Evernever, a character that fans have been waiting to see all season. His official character description states that he’s “the enigmatic leader of the cult-like Farm, Edgar arrives in Riverdale to spread his teachings and heal the ravaged soul of this once wholesome town. Edgar is a charming, handsome guru, but is he hiding a more sinister agenda?”

You can check out the synopsis for “Requiem for a Welterweight” below!

“GLADYS RETURNS TO RIVERDALE — As Veronica (Camila Mendes) attempts to steer Hiram (Mark Consuelos) away from the drug business, Gladys’ (guest star Gina Gershon) return to Riverdale throws a wrench into her plan. Betty (Lili Reinhart) grows concerned when Alice (Madchen Amick) decides to take her commitment with The Farm to the next level.

Elsewhere, Archie’s (KJ Apa) rush to get into the boxing ring lands him in hot water, while Cheryl’s (Madelaine Petsch) attempt to send the Serpents a message causes tension between her and Toni (Vanessa Morgan). Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Ashleigh Murray, Skeet Ulrich and Casey Cott also star.

Tawnia McKiernan directed the episode written by Michael Grassi.”

As mentioned above, Riverdale will return with new episodes on Wednesday, February 27th, at 8/7c on The CW.