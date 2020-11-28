Saturday Night Live Returns With New Episodes Next Weekend

✖

Saturday Night Live is finally starting to wrap up its first hiatus of the season. While the likes of Colin Jost, Kate McKinnon, and the rest of the SNL crew won't return to 30 Rock for a new episode tonight, they'll be back next week with a set of new episodes leading right up to an extended Christmas break.

Instead of a new episode tonight — the third-straight week without a new episode — NBC is airing two legacy Saturday Night Live programs. In the 10:00 p.m. Eastern slot is an episode from 1996 featuring the late great Phil Hatman as host, his second time hosting the show after an eight-year career. The musical guest for the first show is Bush.

In the regular 11:30 p.m. slot is a show from earlier this season. Issa Rae's hosting debut from October 17th will receive an encore broadcast featuring Justin Bieber as the musical guest. Bieber sings "Holy" with Chance the Rapper and "Lonely" with Benny Blanco in his two spots.

Earlier this week, the show announced the lineups for its remaining three shows of the year. When the series returns next week on December 5th, Jason Bateman will return to host the show for the second time. He previously hosted over 15 years ago on the February 12, 2005 episode. Alongside Bateman will be rising country artist Morgan Wallen, a singer previously scheduled for an episode earlier this season. Wallen was bounced from the lineup after videos surfaced showing him disregarding COVID-prevention standards put in place by the show after attending parties hosted by college students.

A week later, on December 12th, Timothée Chalamet will make his hosting debut. The Dune star will appear alongside Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.

To round out the year, SNL alum Kristen Wiig will return to host the show for the fourth time since appearing as a cast member from 2005 until 2012. Wiig will be joined by Dua Lipa as musical guest, and the episode will serve as the last of 2020 due to an extended holiday break.

The series has yet to reveal when it's coming back, but it took a month-long break last year, having its Christmas episode on December 21, 2019 before returning on January 25th. Going by the same schedule, it's likely the show will return either January 16th or January 23rd of next year.

The entire Saturday Night Live catalog is now streaming on Peacock.

What have you thought about Season 46? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!