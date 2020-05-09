Saturday Night Live: How to Watch Tonight's "At Home" Season Finale

✖

Just like that, the forty-fifth season of Saturday Night Live is hours away from singing its swan song. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the cast and crew of the live-sketch comedy show had to adapt to the circumstances and produce a batch of episodes entirely remotely, leaving SNL to prematurely wrap its current season with its third "At Home" episode. As with all Saturday Night Live episodes in the past, tonight's season finale will begin airing at 11:30 p.m. Eastern on NBC and the associated streaming apps that carry NBC live.

Tonight's episode will 18th episode of the season, making it the shortest season for Saturday Night Live since 2007-2008's Saturday Night Live Season 33. Then, the work was cut short as a result of the WGA strike at the time. Typically, the show will end up with around 20 episodes; Seasons 38 through 44 each had 21 while the four seasons prior had 22.

This year's season finale is the third "At Home" episode the show has done since the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in mid-March. The first episode featured Tom Hanks as a surprise host and had a pre-recorded musical performance by Coldplay's Chris Martin. The second episode recorded entirely remotely then featured Brad Pitt in an opening segment before Miley Cyrus added a musical number from her back yard. The last episode — the Pitt-pseudo-hosted bit — aired on April 26th.

Though the show has yet to get renewed for a 46th season by NBC, it stands to reason the show could be preparing an announcement to air during tonight's show, as with similar announcements in years past.

This year's cast features SNL mainstays Kate McKinnon and Kenan Thompson, Beck Bennett, Aidy Bryant, Colin Jost, Michael Che, and Pete Davidson. Other cast members include Mikey Day, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Alex Moffat, Kyle Mooney, Ego Nwodim, Chris Redd, Cecily Strong, Melissa Villasenor, and Bowen Yang.

