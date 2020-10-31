Saturday Night Live: John Mulaney and The Strokes Return to 30 Rock Tonight for Halloween Episode

✖

The 46th season of Saturday Night Live continues moving right along, rolling out its fifth-straight episode on Halloween Night. The perfect storm for the live sketch comedy show, John Mulaney and The Strokes return to 30 Rock smack dab between Halloween and Election Day, meaning the show is sure to have no shortage of inspiration to pull from for its sketches. Tonight's episode starts at its regular time, 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

It's Mulaney's fourth time hosting the show after serving as a writer for six years. After leaving SNL, the comedian has found fortune with his deadpan stand-up comedy routines and has even taken a shot at voice acting with Sony's Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In a promo the funnyman cut alongside The Strokes earlier this week, Mulaney joked about cursing the world with COVID-19. You can see said promo below.

Conveniently enough, it's also going to be the fourth time The Strokes have appeared on the show. Their SNL debut came back in 2001 in an episode hosted by Jack Black. Subsequent appearances were hosted by Peter Sarsgaard (2006) and Miley Cyrus (2011).

Though the production typically takes a quick hiatus around this time, SNL is having a new episode both tonight and next Saturday, all in order to get a show based on the Election out of the way before the cast heads on break. As with all episodes this season, tonight's show will also include a partial live audience as the production looks to adhere to new New York coronavirus-related procedures.

"We need the audience, obviously. With comedy, when you don’t hear the response, it’s just different. With the kind of comedy we do, which quite often is broad, timing gets thrown off without an audience," SNL creator Lorne Michaels said earlier this year. "And for me, what is most important is when you’re absolutely certain of some piece on Wednesday, and then the dress-rehearsal audience sees it on Saturday and tells you you’re wrong.”

He continued, “I think us coming back and accomplishing the show will lead to — I hate to use the word normalcy — but it’s a thing that is part of our lives coming back, in whatever form it ends up coming back. So the physical problems of doing it — number of people who can be in the studio, number of people who can be in the control room, how you separate the band so that they’re not in any jeopardy — all of those are part of the meetings we’ve been having"