IT: Welcome to Derry Gets Season 2 Filming Update, Plus the Pennywise Confirmation We Needed

Even Stephen King knows that when he punches his ticket and the obituaries are written, the thing that will follow him to his grave is “Creator of Pennywise.” Between King’s totemic novel IT and the ’90s miniseries starring the late Tim Curry, the character had already secured its place in pop culture history, which made the 2017 reboot of the story with Bill Skarsgård as Pennywise boost the character’s position even more. Skarsgård’s terrifying take on the clown carried the two IT movies to more than a billion dollars at the global box office, and last year he brought him back to life with the prequel series, IT: Welcome to Derry.

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The complicated history of Pennywise was already revealed in the films, but with HBO’s hit TV series, they could explore it even more, including telling stories from the novel that had never been realized. IT: Welcome to Derry was previously renewed for Season 2, but updates have been slow. In a new interview with The New York Post, though, showrunner Brad Caleb Kane confirmed that writing on the new episodes is happening now, and: “We’re starting to shoot in the summer of next year…“We’re in Depression-era America. It’s a very different set of circumstances. New kids, new characters, maybe some old characters, and the same old Pennywise.”

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Confirmation that IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 will start filming next summer is a good sign, but one that perhaps means we may not see the next chapter of this story for a long while. The gap between seasons has become a major issue with streaming TV shows in the modern era, and if filming doesn’t even start until the summer, that means it may not even premiere until late 2027 or maybe even 2028 when accounting for post-production special effects.

IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 getting a filming update is good news, but Kane’s confirmation that “the same old Pennywise” will return is welcome as well. Ahead of the first season’s debut, there was something of a question about whether Bill Skarsgård would return. Though he didn’t make his debut until the show’s fifth episode, a comment like this from the showrunner seems to confirm he’ll be involved in the new episodes without any uncertainty.

Kane had one more tease about IT: Welcome to Derry Season 2 that’s also worth considering, teasing that “some old characters” will return. There are a few IT favorites that seem like no-brainers to return in Season 2, like Ingrid Kersh, the daughter of the real Pennywise who already appeared in the 1930s flashbacks from Season 1. Others that could return include Francis Shaw, the Air Force colonel who has a history with Pennywise, but even more likely are the ancestors of other notable characters, something that was a fixture of IT: Welcome to Derry‘s first episodes.

Filming on Season 1 of IT: Welcome to Derry was interrupted by the SAG-AFTRA strikes that delayed it by months, eventually forcing the team to completely rework the last episode because of the seasonal changes in their filming location. Here’s to hoping the next batch doesn’t suffer the same fate.