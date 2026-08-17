IT: Welcome to Derry Finally Renewed for Season 2, And HBO Confirms Exactly Where the Plot Is Going

It’s been almost a year since the Season 1 finale of IT: Welcome to Derry arrived, wrapping up the 1960s-set story that predated Andy Muschietti’s 2017 reboot of the Stephen King story. In that time, the team behind the show have been open about developing the next batch of episodes for the series and what they intend to do with the cursed Maine town, the stories from King’s novel that still haven’t been told, and even Pennywise the dancing clown himself. This entire time, though, the series hasn’t technically been renewed by HBO , not unlike Pennywise himself between feedings. Now, it’s official, and it’s finally happening.

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HBO confirmed today that IT: Welcome to Derry has officially been renewed for a second season, revealing a change behind the scenes for the show by confirming that Brad Caleb Kane will serve as showrunner (Kane previously co-showran the first season with Jason Fuchs). It was pretty well telegraphed that Season 2 of the series would be focused on the 1930s and be set 27 years prior to the first batch of episodes, but now that detail has been confirmed, along with how the show will expand King’s original story of the Bradley Gang and their deadly visit to Derry.

IT: Welcome to Derry Finally Renewed for Season 2

HBO

“We are excited to return to the chilling world of Derry and to further expand on Andy and Barbara Muschietti’s horrifically iconic adaptation,” Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max Original Programming, said in a statement. “Together with Brad Caleb Kane, they will break new ground in season two, deepening the terror, the mystery, and the unforgettable Pennywise lore that fans love to devour.”

HBO’s official plot description for the new season reads: “Season two takes place in 1935 during the Great Depression and centers on the bloody massacre of the Bradley Gang, a group of bank robbers who stop in Derry to buy ammo and end up facing unimaginable horror.”

As fans may recall, in the context of IT, the titular evil entity sleeps for 27 years between his feedings in Derry, as a result, each story with the character has to be set in a totally different era from the previous one. With Andy Muschietti’s first film set in the 1980s and the second in the 2010s, the only way back into the story was backwards, and the show clearly intends to keep going that direction.

IT: Welcome to Derry also made it no secret that the 1930s and the Bradley Gang massacre would be a focal point of Season 2, because part of the story was already told in the opening credits (and another part was told in flashbacks). Pennywise killing the Bradley Gang is seen in the original opening credits, but the series also shows the army digging up their buried bodies and cars in an early episode. Furthermore, the backstory of Ingrid Kersh and her meeting with IT also took place in the 1930s, adding even more details that the new season will likely need to address as already being canon.

This is a developing story.