Pennywise vs. Randall Flagg: Who Is More Powerful & Who Is the Better Stephen King Villain

Although both It’s Pennywise and The Dark Tower’s Randall Flagg are terrifying villains from the world of Stephen King, only one of them is the author’s most powerful and memorable antagonist. Stephen King has written a lot of books throughout his lengthy literary career. Surprisingly, not all of them are horror novels or short story collections, despite King being known as a legend of the genre. However, classic King villains like Pennywise the Dancing Clown justify his formidable reputation as a horror writer first and foremost.

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Pennywise the Dancing Clown is one of many forms that Derry’s resident evil entity takes throughout the novel It and its screen adaptations. A shape-shifting, ageless eldritch being, Pennywise respawns to feed on the fear, hatred, and negative emotions of Derry’s residents once every 27 years. For good measure, the monster also eats the town’s children. This makes for an undeniably chilling villain, but another of King’s antagonists, Randall Flagg, might be even more powerful and evil.

Randall Flagg Is A More Powerful Stephen King Villain Than Pennywise

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Introduced in King’s longest novel, 1978’s post-apocalyptic epic The Stand, Flagg is a demonic wizard who acts as the primary villain of this book, 1984’s The Eyes of the Dragon, and King’s epic dark fantasy series The Dark Tower. A tall man dressed in jeans and cowboy boots, Flagg certainly seems less threatening than Pennywise at first glance. However, throughout The Stand, he rules Las Vegas with an iron fist and comes close to annihilating all humanity in the novel’s ending.

Even though he is seemingly defeated in both The Stand and The Dark Tower series, Flagg goes on to reappear alive and well on a beach in the epilogue of the earlier novel. This implies that, unlike Pennywise, he may be unable to die for good. To be fair, both Pennywise and Flagg come back from almost-certain death at various points, and both infamous monsters can control other people, teleport, read thoughts, shape shift, and sometimes even see through time.

However, Flagg can bring the dead back to life and also change human characters into animals, two things that Pennywise never does in It or its screen adaptations. It is tough to tell the limitations of Pennywise’s powers since the shapeshifting entity operates on a fuzzy, Lovecraftian logic that collapses time and space, but Flagg does have these two observable skills that Derry’s infamous monster seemingly lacks. That said, this doesn’t mean that Flagg is the superior villain overall, thanks to the memorable screen portrayals of Pennywise.

Pennywise Is A More Memorable Villain Than Randall Flagg (For Now)

Both Tim Curry’s take on the monster from 1990’s It miniseries and Bill Skargard’s version of Pennywise from It, It: Chapter Two, and It: Welcome to Derry are among the most iconic screen villains of all time. In contrast, the first three attempts to bring Randall Flagg to life onscreen were severely lacking. Jamey Sheridan’s portrayal in 1994’s The Stand miniseries was passable, but hardly memorably threatening.

Matthew McConaughey’s version of Flagg from 2017’s disastrous The Dark Tower movie was laughably un-scary, while Alexander Skarsgard’s marginally better version from 2020’s CBS version of The Stand was lost in an uneven, uninteresting adaptation. No screen incarnation of The Dark Tower‘s Randall Flagg can hold a candle to It’s Pennywise, making the killer clown Stephen King’s more memorable villain for the time being.

Is there another King villain even scarier than Pennywise and Randall Flagg? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum