Jack Ryan Season 4 Cast Reveal Their Tom Clancy "Origin Stories" (Exclusive)

Jack Ryan is gearing up for its final season on Prime Video. John Krasinski's take on Tom Clancy's classic CIA agent has been going on missions for three seasons now, making him the most tenured Jack Ryan actor in history. That is no small feat either, as Jack Ryan has been a staple of the entertainment industry for decades. Veteran actors like Alec Baldwin and Harrison Ford have suited up as the character in films like The Hunt for Red October and Patriot Games while current stars such as Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have taken on the leading role in The Sum of All Fears and Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit.

Speaking to ComicBook.com, the cast of Jack Ryan Season 4 revealed when they were first introduced to Tom Clancy's most iconic character.

"Hunt for Red October was the first one. Clear and Present Danger and so on and so forth," Louis Ozawa, a newcomer to Jack Ryan this season, said. "And, I was also a fan of the first season of Jack Ryan."

"Clear and Present Danger was I think probably the first one and then I went to see, Hunt for Red October," Michael Peña, who is set to play Ding Chavez, said. "Then Jack Ryan Season 1, it was a little bit different because it focused mainly on him. I just love that show. I watched it in two days, the first season. I became a fan. It's lucky for us being in a show that you're a fan of. That hardly ever happens."

"It was actually a new experience for me. When I was in discussions about Season 1, I took a deep dive into the books and the movies," Abbie Cornish, who is returning to Jack Ryan for the first time since the first season, said. "I'd seen a couple of the movies, but I needed to refresh on those, and the books were a whole another experience for me, too."

"I was raised on Harrison Ford, like all the movies that he's done. So of course Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, those are in there," Betty Gabriel, who plays the Director of the CIA in Season 4, said. "I think what John brings to the table is really, it's really lightning quick and humorous, too."

Jack Ryan Season 4 premieres on Prime Video this Friday, June 30th.