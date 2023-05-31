Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan Final Season Trailer Released

2023 seems to be the year of saying goodbye to fan-favorite television shows, and another series is about to debut its last season. John Krasinski is returning for the final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, which is coming to Prime Video next month. Executive-produced by Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, Jack Ryan is scheduled to release two episodes per week until the series finale drops in mid-July. The official trailer for the fourth and final season was recently released by Amazon, and it teases a lot of excitement for Jack Ryan in his final outing.

"Convergence has begun. John Krasinski is back for The Final Season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, arriving June 30 on Prime," Prime Video wrote on YouTube. You can check out the trailer below:

What Happened in Season 3 of Jack Ryan?

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it's too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Jack Ryan stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively. The series also features Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

Will a Jack Ryan Spin-Off Happen?

While it seems as though Krasinski is officially done playing Jack Ryan, the role has been played by many famous actors in the past. Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine have all taken on the role so it's hard to imagine Krasinski's iteration will be the last. For now, it seems as though the Tom Clancy franchise might still have some life after the current series ends. A recent report from Deadline suggests that Michael Pena's mystery character from the upcoming fourth season is actually Ding Chavez, a popular name in the Jack Ryan literary universe. According to reports, there are currently discussions at Amazon Studios to give Ding his own spinoff series after Jack Ryan comes to an end.

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan returns to Prime Video on June 30th.