John Krasinski Announces Jack Ryan Final Season Premiere Date

The final season of Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, the series from Prime and executive producers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland, will premiere on June 30. The season will consist of six episodes, airing two-per-week, with the season and series finale dropping in mid-July. Unlike prior seasons, which had long delays as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, this time around the new season is coming...soon. They even released a short video featuring stars John Krasinski, Wendell Pierce, and Michael Kelly, which spent quite a lot of energy making those jokes, so the audience didn't have to.

While Krasinski's Jack Ryan seems to be walking away, the Tom Clancy franchise might still have some life after the current series ends. Deadline's report also suggests that Michael Pena's mystery Season 4 character is actually Ding Chavez, a popular name in the Jack Ryan literary universe. There are currently discussions at Amazon Studios to give Ding his own spinoff series after Jack Ryan comes to an end.

You can see a short video from the cast below.

Ready to report? The #JackRyan team has a message. pic.twitter.com/eutxSd66JA — Jack Ryan (@JackRyanPV) May 9, 2023

In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome, when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry, and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government, if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it's too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe.

Here's a new poster for the final handful of episodes, which came from Krasinski's Twitter around the same time:

Jack Ryan stars John Krasinski in the titular role, with Wendell Pierce and Michael Kelly reprising their roles as CIA Officer James Greer and former CIA Officer Mike November, respectively. Joining the cast this season are Nina Hoss as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

Jack Ryan is now streaming on Amazon's Prime Video streaming service!