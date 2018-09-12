‘Jack Ryan’ Star John Krasinski Is Now a Transformer

There’s more than meets the eye to Jack Ryan star John Krasinski; following an on-set injury, the star has been joking that his experience has, ahem, transformed him.

Krasinski was injured on set overseas during filming for the Amazon series, and shattered his kneecap in four places. Still, after heading back to the U.S. for surgery, Krasinski says he is feeling better than ever.

“This is all robotic. I’m a Transformer now,” the star of The Office and A Quiet Place joked with E! Online.

Tom Clancy‘s Jack Ryan, dropped last month, exclusively on Prime Video in cooperation with Paramount Television and Skydance Television. Amazon first previewed the series at New York Comic Con last fall, with a panel featuring executive producers Carlton Cuse and Graham Roland and stars John Krasinski (Jack Ryan) and Abbie Cornish (Cathy Mueller).

Some fans got their first taste of the series at an interactive event, “The Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan fan experience,” which took place this year acorss the street from the San Diego Convention Center.

In the series, Jack Ryan, an up-and-coming CIA analyst, is thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. He uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that has him up against a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.

Jack Ryan has appeared in more than twenty novels as a lead character or supporting player; most of them were written by Clancy, but after he passed away, others have taken up some of his more successful characters and franchises, ensuring that they live on.

Prior to Krasinski, Ryan had been played by Alec Baldwin in the 1990 film The Hunt for Red October, Harrison Ford in Patriot Games (1992), and Clear and Present Danger (1994), and Ben Affleck in the 2002 film The Sum of All Fears. A 2014 reboot, Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit starring Chris Pine, never connected with audiences, and development on the TV series, which has been described as more realistic and gritty than the movies, began shortly after.

There have also been three games based specifically on Jack Ryan novels, and the character appears in Clancy’s Rainbox Six franchise of games.

Fans can stream the new series on Amazon Prime Video.