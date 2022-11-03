James Corden Breaks Silence After Ripping Off Ricky Gervais Joke During The Late Late Show

James Corden has apologized for stealing a joke from Ricky Gervais. Some fans on social media noticed that his material seemed a bit similar to Gervais' work in a 2018 stand-up special. With that many people calling attention to the joke, the comedian couldn't sit idly by. On Twitter, he apologized and said it was an honest mistake. Basically, Corden argued that he did it inadvertently. Now, some fans weren't inclined to believe this statement, but he did acknowledge it. It's been a bit of weird period for the late-night host as he came under fire for being rude to staff at a New York restaurant recently.

He tweeted, "Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It's brilliant, because it's a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky's excellent specials on Netflix. J x"

Inadvertently told a brilliant Ricky Gervais joke on the show last night, obviously not knowing it came from him. It’s brilliant, because it’s a Ricky Gervais joke. You can watch all Ricky’s excellent specials on Netflix. J x — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) November 1, 2022

Corden Leaving His Show In The Near Future

"Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online," CBS president and CEO George Cheeks told the press when the announcement came down. "From Crosswalk the Musical to the legendary Carpool Karaoke, and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format."

"He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage," continued Cheeks. "In my two years at CBS, I've had the privilege to see James' creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show."

"We're not leaving today. We still have a year to go and we are all determined to make this the best year we have ever had making this show," Corden said more recently. "We're going to go out with a bang, there are going to be carpools and crosswalks and sketches and other surprises. And there will be tears, there will be so many tears....This has been the hardest decision I've ever had to make. It really has. I have never taken this job for granted, ever, not once. The fact that you watch us at home, or you watch us online, wherever you are all around the world. The fact that we get to try and entertain you, and spend time with you, is an absolute privilege for me and every single person who makes this show. Here's to the next 12 months. It's going to be a blast, I promise you that."

Did you see the joke in question? Let us know down in the comments!