James Corden Speaks Out on Broadway Return After Leaving The Late Late Show

The Late Late Show host James Corden spoke out about the possibility of a Broadway return after leaving the program. Variety spoke to the comedian outside of the Met Gala. During the short conversation (credit to ET for their coverage), the idea of going back to stage shows came up. Corden bluntly said, "Well I'd love that, that'd be great." That's a whole lot of time for the comedian as he looks out on the landscape after his show. The Late Late Show has become a pop culture mainstay during his tenure on the program. Things like Carpool Karaoke have been massive hits for the network and on social media. However, CBS will be finding a new face of the program sometime next year as he tries to figure out what's next after the late show gig runs its course. Whatever comes after, there will be a lot of fans waiting.

"It's been it's a really hard decision to leave because I'm so immensely proud of the show. I'm thrilled to be extending [for a year]," Corden said in a statement. "I always thought I'd do it for five years and then leave and then I stayed on. I've really been thinking about it for a long time, thinking whether there might be one more adventure."

James Corden would welcome a return to Broadway after leaving the #TheLateLateShow: “I hope so. I’d love that. That would be great.” https://t.co/2kVWwK9Yn6 pic.twitter.com/zwraEDpdI9 — Variety (@Variety) May 2, 2022

"My bosses here at CBS have been incredibly supportive and extraordinarily patient with me while I made this decision," Corden continued.

"Seven years ago, James Corden came to the U.S. and took television by storm, with huge creative and comedic swings that resonated in a big way with viewers on-air and online," CBS president and CEO George Cheeks explained in a statement. "From Crosswalk the Musical to the legendary Carpool Karaoke, and every unique comedy segment he introduced, James has truly reimagined many elements of the late night format."

"He has also been the consummate network showman, entertaining audiences from his nightly perch at Television City as well as the Tony and Grammy stage," added Cheeks. "In my two years at CBS, I've had the privilege to see James' creative genius up close and experience his valuable partnership with CBS, both as a performer and a producer. We wish he could stay longer, but we are very proud he made CBS his American home and that this partnership will extend one more season on The Late Late Show."

