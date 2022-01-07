The Late Late Show Cancels Remaining Shows After James Corden Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Late Late Show with James Corden has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, after host James Corden has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by Corden on social media on Thursday, with him revealing that he is “fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this [is] fortunate enough to say [he feels] completely fine.” While the specifics of this COVID-related hiatus are unclear, Corden’s post did say that the CBS show “will be off the air for the next few days.” Thursday’s new broadcast has Jared Leto and Mackenzie Davis scheduled to appear, with a re-run already set for tomorrow.

An update from James. pic.twitter.com/DIssDUuNzD — The Late Late Show with James Corden (@latelateshow) January 6, 2022

The Late Late Show‘s changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic have made headlines over the past few years, between Corden paying the salaries of furloughed crew members, and the show unveiling a new set design to promote social distancing when filming returned to studio in August of 2020.

“We are so excited to be back in our new look set on studio 56 at Television City and cannot wait to be making new shows starting Monday,” series executive producers Ben Winston and Rob Crabbe said. “There is nothing more important to us than the health and safety of our team, so seeing our crew safely back together again has been worth all the work and planning to get us to this point.”

The Late Late Show has become the third late-night talk show to deal with a recent positive COVID-19 case, with both The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Late Night With Seth Meyers having their respective titular hosts tested positive. Both The Tonight Show and Late Night are taped in New York, while The Late Late Show is taped in California. As Fallon revealed on Instagram earlier this week, he had tested positive for the virus on the first day of The Tonight Show‘s holiday break. Normal filming has since resumed on the show.

Meyers, meanwhile, confirmed his positive diagnosis via Twitter on Tuesday, and confirmed that Late Night would be cancelling shows for the remainder of the week, and would be returning from a new filming location the following Monday.

The bad news is, I tested positive for COVID (thanks, 2022!) the good news is, I feel fine (thanks vaccines and booster!) We are canceling the rest of the shows this week, so tune in next Monday to see what cool location we will try and pass off as a studio!!! — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) January 4, 2022

As the Omicron variant of COVID-19 continues to rise, more and more celebrities and public figures have revealed positive diagnoses of the virus, including actor Hugh Jackman and wrestler Roman Reigns. Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard also shut down filming on Thursday, following a massive outbreak of reportedly more than fifty members of the production testing positive.