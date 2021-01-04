Jarod Nandin, "South Park Guy" Cosplayer" Dies Due to COVID-19

Jarod Nandin, who was known by fans as "The South Park Guy" cosplayer has died due to COVID-19. As reported by Wowhead, Nandin, who was known by the World of Warcraft community as NWBZPWNR, has passed away after contracting COVID-19. Nandin revealed his initial condition with friends and family on Twitter on December 18th, and after officially testing positive a few days later, he unfortunately passed. Nandin is known by many in the World of Warcraft community for faithfully recreating one of the most notorious jokes in South Park history.

Making big waves during BlizzCon 2013, Nandin cosplayed as the World of Warcraft gamer ("That Which Has No Life") that was getting far too strong for the game in the South Park Season 10 episode, "Make Love, Not Warcraft." Not only cheating in certain aspects and getting aggressive toward new players, South Park capped it off with the look at the real life version of the player -- who sat in a chair in front of his computer.

We are deeply saddened to report that Jarod "NWBZPWNR" Nandin, aka "The South Park Guy" cosplayer from BlizzCon 2013, has passed away after contracting Covid-19. #Warcraft pic.twitter.com/cqLVmyV3qp — Wowhead (@Wowhead) January 4, 2021

Nandin really struck a chord with both World of Warcraft and South Park fans alike as he arrived at BlizzCon 2013 in a cosplay completely reflecting this joke character. Nandin nailed the look so much, he quickly took off with fans and became the de-facto "South Park Guy" for many as he would go as far to shave the top of his head to complete the ridiculous look. Because while it might have been a way for South Park to poke fun, Nandin took it to the next level and reclaimed the look in a hilarious new way.

ComicBook.com offers our condolences to Jarod Nandin's family, friends, and loved ones at this time. Members of the World of Warcraft and cosplay community also shared their tributes:

Jarod Nandin was interview by @lizohanesian for the LA Weekly back in 2014 where he talks about his cosplay “I thought if I took that character and made him human, meaning if I portrayed him, it would just be hilarious...” https://t.co/tuzhYFhjPM — Cosplay in America (@cosplayamerica) January 3, 2021

The Blizzcon Cosplay community lost a friend to Covid today. Jarod Nandin was best known for his cosplay of The Warcraft South Park Guy but he was also an advocate for cosplay positivity and encouraged people to cosplay whatever they want. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/kDxcL8darY — 🌟Little Sparkz🌟 (@LittleSparkzLFG) January 3, 2021

Today the @Warcraft & greater @Blizzard_Ent community lost one of it’s sweetest souls to Covid. Jarod Nandin aka @JarodNWBZPWNR was best known by his famous Blizzcon cosplay “That Which Has No Life” from the @SouthPark ep “Make Love Not Warcraft”... (cont) https://t.co/LGCWKUWD1R pic.twitter.com/Mx63iS4ivG — Michele Morrow (@michelemorrow) January 3, 2021