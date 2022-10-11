Dahmer Second Most-Watched English Series in Netflix History

Ryan Murphy's new scripted series about real-life serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer has been nothing short of a massive success for Netflix, despite the show's subject matter. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has sat atop Netflix's English-language TV Top 10 list for three weeks in a row, and has now delivered the second most-watched English TV season in the streaming service's history.

Dahmer topped the Netflix streaming charts this week, with 205.33 hours of the series streamed from October 3rd to October 9th. That total brings Dahmer to a whopping 701.37 hours watched in the weeks since its initial release. That's enough to pass both seasons of Bridgerton to become the second most-watch English TV season ever.

The only English-language TV season to top Dahmer on Netflix is Stranger Things 4, which debuted on the streaming service over the summer. The fourth installment of Stranger Things was viewed for 1.35 billion hours in its first 28 days. Squid Game holds the overall record with 1.65 billion hours in that same time frame.

What Is Netflix's Dahmer Series About?

Here's the official synopsis for Monster: A Jeffrey Dahmer Story, per Netflix:

"Emmy winner Niecy Nash turns in a powerful performance as Glenda Cleveland, a vigilant neighbor fighting for justice in DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. Between 1978 and 1991, Jeffrey Dahmer (played by Evan Peters) gruesomely took the lives of seventeen innocent victims."

"The series exposes these unconscionable crimes, centered around the underserved victims and their communities impacted by the systemic racism and institutional failures of the police that allowed one of America's most notorious serial killers to continue his murderous spree in plain sight for over a decade. Also starring Richard Jenkins, Molly Ringwald, Michael Learned, Penelope Ann Miller and Dyllón Burnside."

Netflix's Dahmer series consists of 10 total episodes, with Evan Peters taking on the titular role. The entire series is available to stream.