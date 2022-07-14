Jensen Ackles Reveals if He'd Consider a Supernatural Reboot

Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters, is headed to The CW this fall, but even though the upcoming series will give fans new stories within that universe — in this case, the love story of Sam and Dean's parents — that hasn't stopped fans from wondering if a Supernatural reboot is something that would ever be possible, particularly one with Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki involved. As it turns out, while something in the near future isn't on the agenda, Ackles may just be open to something in the future.

Speaking with CinePOP (via CBR), Ackles said that he thinks that, in the future, he and Padalecki might be interested in a Supernatural reboot.

"Touching on rebooting Supernatural, yeah, I don't think that was something — I don't think Jared and I hung up the boots, so to speak, as a permanent move," Ackles said. "It was more of like, 15 years, we need to just press pause. It's a long time, and come up for air and see what that looks like, and this is what it looks like. But what the future holds — yeah, I definitely think he and I would be up for talking about that."

While a Supernatural reboot isn't in the cards at this time, The Winchesters will debut Tuesday, October 11th at 8/7c on The CW. You can check out the synopsis for that series below.

Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles, "Supernatural"), The Winchesters is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger, "The In Between") met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly, "American Housewife") and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father's past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid, "Station 19") and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan "Jojo" Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney, "Tyler Perry's House of Payne") takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John's mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich, "Legacies") to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families' legacies while beginning to form a family of their own.

Would you want to see a Supernatural reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!