Jensen Ackles Reveals the One Thing His Supernatural and The Boys Characters Have in Common

Dean Winchester may be a little rough around the edges, but he's undoubtedly a good guy when all is said and done. Fans have come to know actor Jensen Ackles for his portrayal of the beloved monster hunter on Supernatural over the last 15 years, and many relate him to the character. With Supernatural now in the past, Ackles is heading over to Amazon Prime Video for a role in the third season of The Boys, and his new character will be the polar opposite of Dean. Soldier Boy, the original Supe, is going to be every bit as nasty as Dean was heroic, but there is one thread tying the two roles together.

Ackles recently spoke with EW about the end of Supernatural, and he mentioned that Dean and Soldier Boy actually share an unexpected bond. The boots that Ackles was given for Soldier Boy are the same kind of boots that he wore on Supernatural for a decade and a half.

"Through no planning or work of my own devices, I somehow managed to end up with the same kind of boots for Soldier Boy that I wore for Dean Winchester," Ackles said. "Different color but same boot. They had given me a variety and I immediately looked at them and I just chuckled, and I was like, 'Well I can tell you which ones I know work.'"

Ackles' move from Supernatural to The Boys may not come as much of a surprise when you pay attention to who's behind the scenes. The Boys executive producer Eric Kripke was behind the creation of Supernatural 15 years ago, and he has been more than excited to work with Ackles on set once again.

"I think anyone expecting Jensen to show up and be a good guy, they will be disappointed. I’ll say that! [Laughs]," Kripke told Variety. "In the comics he’s mostly just kind of bumbling and subservient to Homelander, I would say. As we’re writing him in this, we’re getting to really talk about the history of Vought because he’s like John Wayne. He’s one of these guys that’s been around for decades of Vought history. And he was Homelander before Homelander, so he’s from a different era, but he’s got the ego and the ambition — it just comes across in a different way because he’s from a different time."

There isn't yet a release date for the third season of The Boys, but the new episodes are expected to arrive on Prime Video sometime in 2021.