Supernatural's Jensen Ackles Joins The Boys Season 3 As Soldier Boy

Supernatural star Jensen Ackles is joining The Boys in season 3! Ackles will play the pivotal role of Soldier Boy, "the original Superhero. After Soldier Boy fought in World War II, he became the first super celebrity, and a mainstay of American culture for decades." So if you were a fan who always wanted to see Jensen Ackles (kind of) get to play captain America - here's your chance! Jensen Ackles made the teasing announcement on his Instagram feed (while sporting a gnarly quarantine beard), and Amazon Prime Video had confirmed Ackles' The Boys season 3 casting with a full press announcement.

In The Boys comics, Soldier Boy is a bumbling cowardly version of what Captain America was supposed to be. Through the events of the story he gets both used and abused (with a capitol "A") by both Billy Butcher and Homelander alike. While fans of Supernatural/The Boys are no doubt going to freak over getting to see Ackles go against his tough-guy Supernatural swagger, the most excited person is The Boys showrunner (and Supernatural creator) Erik Kripke:

"When I was a child, I had a crazy, impossible dream — to provide Jensen Ackles with gainful employment. I’m happy to say that dream has come true. Jensen is an amazing actor, an even better person, smells like warm chocolate chip cookies, and I consider him a brother. As Soldier Boy, the very first Superhero, he’ll bring so much humor, pathos, and danger to the role. I can’t wait to be on set with him again, and bring a bit of Supernatural to The Boys."

Jensen Ackles is just one big star (and not the only Supernatural alumni) that is being packed into The Boys season 3. Ackles Supernatural daddy, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is also circling a role in The Boys season 3, and X-Men movie star Shawn Ashmore will play Lamplighter, the original member of The Seven who left the team mysteriously.

The Boys returns on Amazon Prime Video with the following release plan: "The second season of the Amazon Original The Boys will premiere on Prime Video with the first three episodes on Friday, September 4, and new episodes available each Friday following, culminating in an epic season finale on October 9." You can get The Boys season 2 Synopsis and cast in (via Amazon Prime Video), below:

"The even more intense, more insane Season 2 finds The Boys on the run from the law, hunted by the Supes, and desperately trying to regroup and fight back against Vought. In hiding, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Mother’s Milk (Laz Alonso), Frenchie (Tomer Capon) and Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) try to adjust to a new normal, with Butcher (Karl Urban) nowhere to be found. Meanwhile, Starlight (Erin Moriarty) must navigate her place in The Seven as Homelander (Antony Starr) sets his sights on taking complete control. His power is threatened with the addition of Stormfront (Aya Cash), a social media-savvy new Supe, who has an agenda of her own. On top of that, the Supervillain threat takes center stage and makes waves as Vought seeks to capitalize on the nation’s paranoia.

The Supes of The Seven also include Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), The Deep (Chace Crawford) and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell). Recurring stars in season two include Claudia Doumit, Goran Visnijc, Malcolm Barrett, Colby Minifie, Shantel VanSanten, Cameron Crovetti, PJ Byrne, Laila Robbins and Giancarlo Esposito returning as Vought boss Stan Edgar, among others."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.