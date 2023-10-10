Jerry Seinfeld Teases Seinfeld Revival Plans About the Controversial Series Finale

What's the deal with a Seinfeld revival? According to comedian Jerry Seinfeld, who co-created the iconic sitcom with Larry David, "something is going to happen" with the controversial series finale. Seinfeld ended its nine-season, 180-episode run on NBC in 1998 with the two-part "The Finale," which saw friends Jerry (Seinfeld), George (Jason Alexander), Elaine (Julia Louis Dreyfus), and Kramer (Michael Richards) witness a robbery in Latham, Massachusetts. The bystanders were arrested for violating the Good Samaritan Law and — yada, yada, yada — their media circus trial paraded out such guest stars as Babu (Brian George), library cop Joe Bookman (Philip Baker Hall), the Soup Nazi (Larry Thomas), postal courier Newman (Wayne Knight), and many more.

During a stand-up set in Boston over the weekend, Seinfeld was asked if he was "happy" with the way Seinfeld ended. "I have a little secret for you about the ending," Seinfeld told the crowd. "Something is going to happen that has to do with that ending. It hasn't happened yet. Just what you are thinking about, Larry and I have also been thinking about. So, you'll see."

In a Reddit Q&A in 2014 — the same year Seinfeld and Alexander returned as Jerry and George for a Super Bowl commercial — Seinfeld wrote that he was "happy with the Seinfeld finale because we didn't want to do another episode as much as we wanted to have everybody come back to the show we had so much fun with. It was a way to thank all of the people who worked on the show over the years that we thought made the show work. I don't believe in trying to change the past but I'm very happy with it."

Asked about a potential Seinfeld reboot in 2018, the series star and producer told Ellen DeGeneres that "it's possible." The cast previously reunited on season 7 of David's Curb Your Enthusiasm in 2009. "The Reunion" episode of the HBO series saw Seinfeld, Alexander, Louis-Dreyfus, and Richards portray themselves to film a new decade-later Seinfeld finale.

"I know that people hated it. They were disappointed. A lot of people were disappointed. I think people just didn't like the fact that they wound up in jail, you know?" David told Bill Simmons of Grantland in 2014 of the "intensely disliked" Seinfeld series finale.

"I think the thing about finales is everybody writes their own finale in their head, whereas if they just tune in during the week to a normal show, they're surprised by what's going on. They haven't written it beforehand, they don't know what the show is," David continued. "But for a finale, they go, 'Oh, well this should happen to George, and Jerry and Elaine should get together,' and all that. They've already written it, and often they're disappointed because it's not what they wrote."

Seinfeld is streaming on Netflix.