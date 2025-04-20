Jey Uso Wins First Ever WWE World Championship in Dramatic Fashion at WrestleMania 41

Play video

One of the most debated storylines in WWE over the past few months has been Jey Uso vs Gunther, and it all culminated with a battle for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. Jey has never been able to defeat Gunther in their previous match-ups, but Jey had many convinced he had turned the corner, especially after Gunther brutally attacked Jimmy Uso in front of him. Tonight, Jey not only withstood the Ring General’s most lethal attacks, but he knocked Gunther off his game and fired back with physical offense that left the Champion reeling. Then, to top it off, Jey made Gunther tap out to his own sleeper hold, taking down Gunther and becoming the new World Heavyweight Champion.

Jey and Gunther went toe to toe for a bit at the start of the match, and Jey really seemed to have thrown Gunther off his game early. Gunther would settle in after knocking Jey back with hard chops, and soon Gunther was hitting a devastating suplex and powerbomb combo on the challenger. That wasn’t enough to keep Jey down though, as he kicked out of the cover attempt.

Jey turned the momentum on his side by countering Gunther with a slam and then hitting a big spear before heading to the top rope and connecting with the splash, but Gunther kicked out of a cover. Then Gunther grabbed his Championship and started to walk away, goading Jey into coming over and hitting him in the face with the Title. Gunther tried to capitalize, but Jey was able to recover and kick out of the pin.

Jey and Gunther would start to trade hard strikes and chops in the center of the ring, a match-up that doesn’t seem to favor Jey. That’s why he shocked everyone by not only staying in that exchange but ultimately winning it with a clothesline that knocked the Champion back. Jey then followed up with a suplex, but got rocked by a dropkick from the Champ.

Then Jey countered Gunther again, and this time he reversed the move into a powerbomb, leaving the Ring General stunned. A superkick to the chin followed, and Jey then connected with another superkick, followed by a spear. Jey then hit the Uso Splash, but he didn’t stop there, moving to the opposite corner and hitting a second Uso Splash. He rolled through again and went for a third, landing it and then locking in a sleeper on Gunther, causing him to tap out. Jey Uso not only defeated Gunther but also made him tap, and now Jey Uso is the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

WrestleMania Saturday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jey Uso (C) def. Gunther

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: New Day (C) def. The War Raiders

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (C) vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

Sin City Street Fight Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Finn Balor, Dominick Mysterio vs. Penta

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena

