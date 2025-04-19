WWE’s Latest Twist Sets Up Becky Lynch WrestleMania 41 Return, but Will It Happen?

Play video

WWE’s been gearing up for Night 1 of WrestleMania all day long, but a new twist has shaken up one of the matches, possibly setting up for a much-anticipated return. WWE just released a video that shows Lyra Valkyria running to Bayley backstage, where she finds out Bayley has been attacked. After officials and Adam Pearce get there, they confirm she’s out for WrestleMania, and Valkyria now has 24 hours to find a partner for the match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. So, now the question is who is the partner, and many are theorizing that it could be Becky Lynch coming back to help out Valkyria. It certainly makes sense, but will it actually happen?

Videos by ComicBook.com

It’s not known if Bayley being out of action is all storyline related or if it’s due to any sort of injury, but so far it seems to be pure storyline. Either way, Valkyria needs a partner, and there are a few compelling options, though not as many make as much sense as Lynch returning.

The Possible Options

The first option is Alexa Bliss, who doesn’t have a match at WrestleMania despite returning at the Royal Rumble. That’s likely due to the upcoming relaunch of the Wyatt Sicks, though, as they are rumored to get a big push and return after WrestleMania, so that might take her out of the equation.

Then there’s Chelsea Green, who also doesn’t have a WrestleMania match, and fans would obviously love to see her on the big show. In regards to any sort of storyline and with Green being a heel, it doesn’t really make much sense for her to help out Valkyria. There could also be another twist where Bayley shows up right before the match ready to go, but then there’s the possibility of a Becky Lynch return.

If you’re going to return, WrestleMania would certainly be the place to do it, and Lynch is already in Vegas to boot, as she appeared with Seth Rollins at the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. The thing is, the last quote given about a wrestling return was that she wasn’t wrestling anytime soon. Granted, that could have just been something to throw people off the trail, but she also seems to be having a great time out of the ring and pursuing a host of different projects, so there is a real possibility she doesn’t come back on Sunday.

We’ll get our answer tomorrow, but for Becky fans are certainly going to keep their fingers crossed that we hear The Man’s music hit this Sunday. You can find the official rundown for WrestleMania’s two-night card below.

WrestleMania Saturday

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match: Gunther (C) vs. Jey Uso

Jade Cargill vs. Naomi

WWE Tag Team Championships Match: War Raiders (C) vs. New Day

Rey Mysterio vs. El Grande Americano

WWE United States Championship Match: LA Knight (C) vs. Jacob Fatu

WWE Women’s Championship Match: Tiffany Stratton (C) vs. Charlotte Flair

MAIN EVENT: Triple Threat Match: Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins

WrestleMania Sunday

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships Match: Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez (C) vs Lyra Valkyria and Bayley

Sin City Street Fight Match: Damian Priest vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE Intercontinental Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Bron Breakker (C) vs. Finn Balor, Dominick Mysterio vs. Penta

AJ Styles vs. Logan Paul

WWE Women’s World Championship Triple Threat Match: Iyo Sky (C) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

MAIN EVENT: Undisputed WWE Championship Match: Cody Rhodes (C) vs. John Cena

What do you think of WrestleMania so far? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things wrestling with me on bluesky @knightofoa!