WWE Delivers Insane Ending to Men’s Royal Rumble Match

It was an insane ending to the WWE Royal Rumble

After a stellar Women’s Royal Rumble match, it was time for the men to hit the ring and battle for a shot at WrestleMania, and it was absolutely insane as it got down to the final minutes. The final group at one point consisted of Roman Reigns, John Cena, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, and somehow it was Paul eliminating Punk after Punk got rid of Rollins and Reigns. Cena took out Paul, and it was down to Cena and Jey. After some thrilling momentum shifts, it was Jey Uso who would come out on top and leave as the Royal Rumble winner.

How we got here was chaos, and after taking a minute to absorb the crowd, Cena and Jey got to work. Strikes were exchanged between the two and then Cena slammed Jey down and set up for the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Jey clocked Cena with a superkick and almost eliminated him, and Jey then added a spear next.

Cena almost sent Jey over the ropes to the floor, but then Cena had to catch himself from falling right after. Cena and Jey both battled on the ring apron, and Jey almost kicked Cena off to the floor. Then Jey got on the other side and kicked Cena in the back, shoving him to the floor and eliminating hi. Jey Uso is your Royal Rumble winner.

Coming out of this match though was the creation and reigniting of several rivalries, including Rollins and Reigns. Rollins and Reigns were both eliminated by Punk after getting caught up on the ropes, and then Rollins went in on Reigns, even adding a curb stomp on the steel steps for good measure.

Paul eliminated Punk right after, and Punk was furious. He will want some revenge, and luckily Cena took out Paul soon after. It was a wild match, and you can find the full list of competitors below.

Men’s Rumble Entry Order:

  1. Rey Mysterio
  2. Penta
  3. Chad Gable
  4. Carmelo Hayes
  5. Santos Escobar
  6. Otis
  7. Bron Breakker
  8. IShowSpeed (Akira Tozawa)
  9. Sheamus
  10. Jimmy Uso
  11. Andrade
  12. Jacob Fatu
  13. Ludwig Kaiser
  14. The Miz
  15. Joe Hendry
  16. Roman Reigns
  17. Drew McIntyre
  18. Finn Balor
  19. Shinsuke Nakamura
  20. Jey Uso
  21. AJ Styles
  22. Braun Strowman
  23. John Cena
  24. CM Punk
  25. Seth Rollins
  26. Dominik Mysterio
  27. Sami Zayn
  28. Damian Priest
  29. LA Knight
  30. Logan Paul

What did you think of the match? You can talk talk all things wrestling with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!

