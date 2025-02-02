WWE Delivers Insane Ending to Men’s Royal Rumble Match

Play video

After a stellar Women’s Royal Rumble match, it was time for the men to hit the ring and battle for a shot at WrestleMania, and it was absolutely insane as it got down to the final minutes. The final group at one point consisted of Roman Reigns, John Cena, Jey Uso, Logan Paul, CM Punk, and Seth Rollins, and somehow it was Paul eliminating Punk after Punk got rid of Rollins and Reigns. Cena took out Paul, and it was down to Cena and Jey. After some thrilling momentum shifts, it was Jey Uso who would come out on top and leave as the Royal Rumble winner.

How we got here was chaos, and after taking a minute to absorb the crowd, Cena and Jey got to work. Strikes were exchanged between the two and then Cena slammed Jey down and set up for the Five Knuckle Shuffle. Jey clocked Cena with a superkick and almost eliminated him, and Jey then added a spear next.

Cena almost sent Jey over the ropes to the floor, but then Cena had to catch himself from falling right after. Cena and Jey both battled on the ring apron, and Jey almost kicked Cena off to the floor. Then Jey got on the other side and kicked Cena in the back, shoving him to the floor and eliminating hi. Jey Uso is your Royal Rumble winner.

Coming out of this match though was the creation and reigniting of several rivalries, including Rollins and Reigns. Rollins and Reigns were both eliminated by Punk after getting caught up on the ropes, and then Rollins went in on Reigns, even adding a curb stomp on the steel steps for good measure.

Paul eliminated Punk right after, and Punk was furious. He will want some revenge, and luckily Cena took out Paul soon after. It was a wild match, and you can find the full list of competitors below.

Men’s Rumble Entry Order:

Rey Mysterio Penta Chad Gable Carmelo Hayes Santos Escobar Otis Bron Breakker IShowSpeed (Akira Tozawa) Sheamus Jimmy Uso Andrade Jacob Fatu Ludwig Kaiser The Miz Joe Hendry Roman Reigns Drew McIntyre Finn Balor Shinsuke Nakamura Jey Uso AJ Styles Braun Strowman John Cena CM Punk Seth Rollins Dominik Mysterio Sami Zayn Damian Priest LA Knight Logan Paul

