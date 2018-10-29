Joe Jonas Dresses as ‘Game of Thrones’ Sansa Stark for Halloween

Halloween is coming up on Wednesday, but when it comes to epic costumes Joe Jonas has already won.

Jonas, who is engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, chose a very specific and hilarious costume for a Halloween party the couple attended. That costume? Sansa Stark — Turner’s character on the HBO drama. Check it out below.

View this post on Instagram another Saturday Nite 🎃 A post shared by J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) on Oct 28, 2018 at 2:04am PDT

As you can see in the photo, Jonas donned a red wig for Sansa’s characteristic locks and also rocked a teal velvet dress with his own facial hair. Turner, for her part, didn’t seem to mind at all. She can be seen in the bottom of the photo dressed in an elephant costume.

While Jonas’ Sansa costume is very lighthearted, that might be the only lighthearted Sansa Stark-related thing Game of Thrones fans get with the upcoming series finale. While details of the popular series’ conclusion are few, Turner recently said in an interview that fans will be very divided by the finale.

“Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans,” Turner said. “I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think. I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones‘. That was really emotional.”

As for Turner herself, she’s among those disappointed with the finale, but not because of the story. She’s just sad she has to say goodbye even it does give her more time in her schedule for other projects.

“Every year I would kind of plan out six, seven, eight months of my time to be like, I dedicated that towards X-Men or towards Game of Thrones and now I have all this sort of freed up time to do kind of different projects that would normally shoot over the time that either X-Men or Game of Thrones would shoot,” the actress noted. “It’s really exciting. I see a lot of opportunities and getting a ton more scripts, which is just like fueling my passion so I’m excited but, of course, it’s hard to say goodbye. Especially to Game of Thrones. I’ve been on it for nearly a decade but it’s definitely difficult.”

What did you think about Jonas’ Halloween costume? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!