Jon Hamm Returning For Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens Season 2

Back in June, it was announced that Amazon plans to make a second season of Good Omens. The show starred David Tennant and Michael Sheen and was based on the novel of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett. It’s been confirmed that Tennant and Sheen are returning for the series, and Gaiman shared the first look at Season 2 last month. This week, Variety confirmed that another big name will be returning for the Amazon Prime series. According to the report, Jon Hamm will be back as Archangel Gabriel.

“Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone’s worst boss,” Gaiman said in a statement. “The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London’s Soho into Heaven and Hell. It’s a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Variety reports that other returning cast members will include Doon Mackichan as Angel Michael and Gloria Obianyo as Uriel. They will be joined by new angels played by Liz Carr (Saraqael) and Quelin Sepulveda (Muriel). Brideerton‘s

Shelley Connhas has also been cast as a “key character from Hell.”

The show’s first season wrapped up similarly to the book and a sequel was never written, which had some Good Omens fans wondering what the second season will be about. In fact, one fan expressed concern for the sequel on Twitter, and Gaiman had a hilarious response.

“I mean there is no Good Omens 2 book! What, is he just going to make some story up??,” someone wrote on Twitter. “Um. That was precisely how the first Good Omens was created…,” Gaiman replied. Many people got a kick out of the tweet, including director Edgar Wright. “What are you, A WRITER?,” he joked. “Are you going to use your *gasp* imagination?,” writer Lauren Beukes added. “My what?,” Gaiman joked in his reply.

The second season of Good Omens is expected to follow Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) living amongst the humans in London’s Soho. According to Amazon, things begin to get apocalyptic once again “when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.”

Good Omens is currently in production in Scotland. No release date has been announced.